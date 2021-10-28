IMAX Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

"The third quarter was a major turning point for IMAX. We delivered over $142 million in Global Box Office, a clear sign of significant pent up consumer demand with momentum accelerating into a pre-pandemic September performance and all-time Company record in October, which is on track to be one of the top ten months in the company's history," said Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation. "The power of the IMAX theatrical window for blockbuster films is clear as we continue to draw moviegoers to the theaters, gain market share, and grow our relationships with local exhibitors, studios, and filmmakers."

"IMAX's asset-lite model again proved to be a strong differentiator, helping us to deliver year-over-year growth in revenue and achieve another quarter of improved operating results. These results are also reflected in our balance sheet, where our excess liquidity provides security and capital allocation flexibility."

"As anticipated, the domestic market continued its recovery with sequential growth in box office. Local language box office was also a strong performer which already eclipsed our record breaking 2019 local language box office. We are seeing greater confidence in the overall slate as well, as the IMAX-friendly franchise-heavy schedule has solidified through 2022."

"We feel confident that the table is set for a continued rebound in domestic and international blockbuster moviegoing which is reflected in our decision to opportunistically repurchase shares. With solid operating momentum, strong market share and multiple tentpole films set to be released in the remainder Q4 and 2022, IMAX is well positioned to deliver and strengthen our position as one of the world's premier entertainment experience."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended





September 30,

In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data

2021



2020



YoY % Change

Total Revenue

$ 56.6



$ 37.3





51.9 %

























Gross Margin

$ 27.5



$ 3.8





617.9 % Gross Margin (%)



48.6 %



10.3 %

































Net Loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (8.4)



$ (47.2)





82.3 % Diluted Net Loss per share attributable to common shareholders

$ (0.14)



$ (0.80)





82.5 % Adjusted Net Loss attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ (5.0)



$ (44.6)





88.7 % Adjusted Net Loss per share attributable to common shareholders(1)

$ (0.08)



$ (0.75)





89.3 %

























Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common

shareholders(1)

$ 13.1



$ (0.3)



N/A

Adjusted EBITDA Margin attributable to common shareholders (%) (1)



26.3 %



(0.8) %

N/A







_______________



(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

Third Quarter and September Year-to-Date Segment Results (1)





IMAX Technology Network



IMAX Technology Sales and

Maintenance





















































In millions of U.S. Dollars

Revenue



Gross

Margin (Margin

Loss) Gross

Margin

%



Revenue



Gross

Margin



Gross

Margin %

3Q21

$ 25.6



$ 10.9





42.7 %

$ 27.7





$ 14.9





53.8 % 3Q20

11.4





0.6





5.2 %

23.7







9.4





39.6 % % change



125.3 %

N/A













17.1 %





58.8 %



























































YTD 3Q21

$ 65.5



$ 29.7





45.3 %

$ 73.4





$ 38.1





51.9 % YTD 3Q20



28.4





(3.1)





(11.0) %



43.4







14.3





33.0 % % change



131.1 %

N/A













69.2 %





165.6 %













_______________



(1) Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 for additional segment information.

IMAX Technology Network

IMAX Technology Network revenues increased to $25.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $11.4 million in the prior-year period. The continued reopening of the Company's network, particularly in the US, and strong performance of Hollywood releases drove the increase in gross box office and revenue.

in the third quarter of 2021, compared to in the prior-year period. The continued reopening of the Company's network, particularly in the US, and strong performance of releases drove the increase in gross box office and revenue. Gross margin for the IMAX Technology Network of $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased by more than $10 million as improved box office performance drove higher revenue and margin expansion.

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenues increased to $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $23.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was the result of higher IMAX Maintenance revenue associated with the continued reopening of the Company's global network offset by a fewer number of IMAX theater system installations.

in the third quarter of 2021, compared with in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was the result of higher IMAX Maintenance revenue associated with the continued reopening of the Company's global network offset by a fewer number of IMAX theater system installations. Total gross margin for IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance increased to $14.9 million compared to $9.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was the result of higher maintenance revenue partially offset by an increase in associated costs as a result of a return to more normal business activities.

Cash Balances and Outstanding Debt

Total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 were $193.0 million. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs was $241.0 million as of September 30, 2021.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2021 increased to 59.2 million, compared to 58.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 317 thousand of its shares at an average price of $14.53 for a total of $4.6 million. IMAX China repurchased 3.6 million shares at an average price of $1.40 per share for a total of $5 million. A total of $84.8 million remains available under the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization, which was extended an additional year through to June 2022.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company's results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website and Social Media

On a weekly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com. The Company expects to provide such updates on Friday of each week, although the Company may change this timing without notice. Results will be displayed with a one-week lag.

The Company may post additional information on the Company's corporate and Investor Relations website which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company

Conference Call

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

Forward -Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to business and technology strategies and measures to implement strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of business, operations and technology, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), industry prospects and consumer behavior, plans and references to the future success of IMAX Corporation together with its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and expectations regarding the Company's future operating, financial and technological results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;risks associated with investments and operations in foreign jurisdictions and any future international expansion, including those related to economic, political and regulatory policies of local governments and laws and policies of the United States and Canada; risks related to the Company's growth and operations in China; the performance of IMAX DMR® films; the signing of IMAX Theater System agreements; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; risks related to currency fluctuations; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the failure to respond to change and advancements in digital technology; risks relating to recent consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; risks related to new business initiatives; conditions in the in-home and out-of-home entertainment industries; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; risks related to cyber-security and data privacy; risks related to the Company's inability to protect the Company's intellectual property; risks related to the Company's indebtedness and compliance with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; the failure to convert IMAX Theater System backlog into revenue; changes in laws or regulations; the failure to fully realize the projected cost savings and benefits from any of the Company's restructuring initiatives; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in our periodic filings with the SEC; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company has the following reportable segments: (i) IMAX DMR; (ii) Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements; (iii) IMAX Systems, (iv) IMAX Maintenance; (v) Other Theater Business; (vi) New Business Initiatives; (vii) Film Distribution; and (viii) Film Post-Production. The Company organizes its reportable segments into the following four categories, identified by the nature of the product sold or service provided:

(i) IMAX Technology Network, which earns revenue based on contingent box office receipts and includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangement ("JRSA") segment;



(ii) IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, which includes results from the IMAX Systems, IMAX Maintenance and Other Theater Business segments, as well as fixed revenues from the JRSA segment;



(iii) New Business Initiatives, which is a segment that includes activities related to the exploration of new lines of business and new initiatives outside of the Company's core business; and



(iv) Film Distribution and Post-Production, which includes activities related to the licensing of film content, the distribution of films primarily for the Company's institutional theater partners (through the Film Distribution segment) and the provision of film post-production and quality control services (through the Film Post-Production segment).

IMAX Network and Backlog















Three Months Ended September 30,

Theater System Signings:

2021



2020

New IMAX Theater Systems:















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



4





8

Hybrid joint revenue sharing arrangements



—





—

Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements



5





—

Total new IMAX theaters Systems



9





8

Upgrades of IMAX theater systems



2





2

Total IMAX Theater System signings



11





10























Three Months Ended September 30,

Theater System Installations:

2021



2020

New IMAX Theater Systems:















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



6





9

Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



2





1

Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements



6





8

Total new IMAX Theater Systems



14





18

Upgrades of IMAX theater systems



3





5

Total IMAX Theater System installations



17





23























September 30,

Theater System Backlog:

2021



2020

Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



182





193

Hybrid joint revenue sharing arrangements



139





146

Traditional joint revenue sharing arrangements



185 (1)



206 (1) Total Theater System backlog



506 (2)



545 (3)





















September 30,

Theater Network:

2021



2020

Commercial Multiplex Theaters















Sales and sales-type lease arrangements



676





661

Hybrid joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



144





139

Traditional joint revenue sharing lease arrangements



760





742

Total Commercial Multiplex Theaters



1,580





1,542

Commercial Destination Theaters



12





13

Institutional Theaters



72





77

Total Theater network(4)



1,664





1,632







_______________



(1) Includes 44 IMAX Theater Systems where the customer has the option to convert from a joint revenue sharing arrangement to a sales arrangement (2020 — 46).



(2) Includes 148 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 90 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX with Laser projection system configurations.



(3) Includes 155 new IMAX with Laser projection system configurations and 92 upgrades of existing locations to IMAX with Laser projection system configurations.



(4) Period-to-period changes are reported net of the effect of permanently closed theaters.

IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues































Technology sales

$ 13,160



$ 15,753



$ 34,508



$ 24,102

Image enhancement and maintenance services



30,588





14,589





76,914





39,109

Technology rentals



10,219





4,473





26,708





10,307

Finance income



2,635





2,441





8,181





7,495









56,602





37,256





146,311





81,013

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues































Technology sales



6,230





9,222





17,779





15,637

Image enhancement and maintenance services



16,461





16,989





38,582





42,049

Technology rentals



6,424





7,216





19,579





22,100









29,115





33,427





75,940





79,786

Gross margin



27,487





3,829





70,371





1,227

Selling, general and administrative expenses



28,377





24,815





82,393





83,247

Research and development



2,025





1,130





5,696





4,562

Amortization of intangibles



1,255





1,349





3,586





4,014

Credit loss (reversal) expense, net



(3,317)





3,925





(4,884)





15,582

Asset impairments



—





—





—





1,151

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



—





—





(1,770)





—

Loss from operations



(853)





(27,390)





(14,650)





(107,329)

Realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)



30





1,575





5,311





(939)

Retirement benefits non-service expense



(117)





(186)





(347)





(432)

Interest income



538





586





1,680





1,842

Interest expense



(1,540)





(2,391)





(5,534)





(4,620)

Loss before taxes



(1,942)





(27,806)





(13,540)





(111,478)

Income tax expense



(4,402)





(19,349)





(9,416)





(24,606)

Equity in losses of investees, net of tax

—





(1,329)





—





(1,858)

Net Loss



(6,344)





(48,484)





(22,956)





(137,942)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,034)





1,275





(9,473)





15,412

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (8,378)



$ (47,209)



$ (32,429)



$ (122,530)

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted:

























Net loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.14)



$ (0.80)



$ (0.55)



$ (2.06)





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's):

































Basic



59,244





58,859





59,207





59,360



Fully Diluted



59,244





58,859





59,207





59,360

Additional Disclosure:































Depreciation and amortization

$ 14,899



$ 13,816



$ 40,570



$ 40,699



IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 193,008



$ 317,379

Accounts receivable, net



82,728





56,300

Financing receivables, net



135,202





131,810

Variable consideration receivables, net



42,540





40,526

Inventories



38,245





39,580

Prepaid expenses



11,863





10,420

Film assets, net



5,347





5,777

Property, plant and equipment, net



260,852





277,397

Investment in equity securities



1,089





13,633

Other assets



18,514





21,673

Deferred income tax assets, net



18,652





17,983

Goodwill



39,027





39,027

Other intangible assets, net



24,094





26,245

Total assets

$ 871,161



$ 997,750

Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 15,584



$ 20,837

Accrued and other liabilities



98,272





99,354

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net



9,486





305,676

Convertible notes, net



223,265





—

Deferred revenue



86,442





87,982

Deferred income tax liabilities



17,642





19,134

Total liabilities



450,691





532,983

Commitments and contingencies















Non-controlling interests



760





759

Shareholders' equity















Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — unlimited number.















59,082,275 issued and 59,081,999 outstanding (December 31, 2020 — 58,921,731

issued and 58,921,008 outstanding)



413,531





407,031

Less: Treasury stock, 276 shares at cost (December 31, 2020 — 723)



(4)





(11)

Other equity



161,524





180,330

Statutory surplus reserve



3,932





—

Accumulated deficit



(241,440)





(202,849)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(637)





988

Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders



336,906





385,489

Non-controlling interests



82,804





78,519

Total shareholders' equity



419,710





464,008

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 871,161



$ 997,750



IMAX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of dollars) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2021



2020

Operating Activities



















Net loss

$

(22,956)



$

(137,942)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization





40,570







40,699

Amortization of deferred financing costs





1,749







595

Credit loss (reversal) expense, net





(4,884)







15,582

Write-downs





878







13,339

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense





(1,687)







23,142

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





18,558







16,345

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)





555







(394)

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses





(5,311)







939

Equity in losses of investees





—







1,858

Changes in assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable





(24,336)







30,350

Inventories





653







(10,278)

Film assets





(10,035)







(6,177)

Deferred revenue





(1,434)







5,233

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities





(11,902)







(24,109)

Net cash used in operating activities





(19,582)







(30,818)

Investing Activities



















Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(2,353)







(658)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements





(5,361)







(5,289)

Acquisition of other intangible assets





(3,399)







(1,661)

Proceeds from sale of equity investment





17,769







—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





6,656







(7,608)

Financing Activities



















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net





223,675







—

Debt issuance costs related to convertible notes





(1,163)







—

Purchase of capped calls related to convertible notes





(19,067)







—

Revolving credit facility borrowings





3,600







280,244

Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings





(300,243)







—

Credit facility amendment fees paid





(474)







(1,026)

Repurchase of common shares





(4,610)







(36,624)

Repurchase of common shares, IMAX China





(5,016)







(1,534)

Treasury stock purchased for future settlement of restricted share units





—







(3,086)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested





(3,045)







(251)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised





883







—

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests





(5,027)







(4,214)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities





(110,487)







233,509

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash





(958)







630

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during period





(124,371)







195,713

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





317,379







109,484

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

193,008



$

305,197







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,

In millions of U.S. Dollars

2021



2020





2021





2020

Revenue



































IMAX Technology Network:



































IMAX DMR

$ 15,701



$ 6,886





$ 39,438





$ 18,061

Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, contingent rent



9,887





4,473







26,108







10,307







25,588





11,359







65,546







28,368

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance:



































IMAX Systems



13,236





17,437







35,117







27,674

Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, fixed fees



1,036





57







3,776







1,196

IMAX Maintenance



13,055





5,855







33,196







13,225

Other Theater Business(1)



363





307







1,283







1,261







27,690





23,656







73,372







43,356

New Business Initiatives



1,238





378







2,554







1,488

Film Distribution and Post-Production



1,598





1,865







4,001







7,541







56,114





37,258







145,473







80,753

Other



488





(2)







838







260

Total revenues

$ 56,602



$ 37,256





$ 146,311





$ 81,013







































Gross Margin (Margin Loss)



































IMAX Technology Network:



































IMAX DMR(2)

$ 7,293



$ 3,079





$ 22,405





$ 7,492

Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, contingent rent(2)



3,626





(2,491)







7,299







(10,610)







10,919





588







29,704







(3,118)

IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance:



































IMAX Systems (2)



8,086





8,671







21,646







14,497

Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, fixed fees(2)



280





(117)







783







110

IMAX Maintenance



6,462





794







15,360







(355)

Other Theater Business



64





31







269







77







14,892





9,379







38,058







14,329

New Business Initiatives



1,189





372







2,281







1,245

Film Distribution and Post-Production (2)(3)



416





(6,061)







997







(9,392)







27,416





4,278







71,040







3,064

Other



71





(449)







(669)







(1,837)

Total Segment Margin (Margin Loss)

$ 27,487



$ 3,829





$ 70,371





$ 1,227







_______________



(1) Principally includes after-market sales of IMAX projection system parts and 3D glasses.



(2) IMAX DMR gross margin includes marketing costs of $3.2 million and $5.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively). JRSA gross margin includes advertising, marketing and commission expense of $0.8 million and $1.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively). IMAX Systems gross margin includes marketing and commission costs of $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively). Film Distribution segment gross margin includes marketing expense of $nil and less than $0.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020 — $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively).



(3) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Film Distribution segment results include impairment losses of $5.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively, to write-down the carrying value of certain documentary and alternative content film assets due to a decrease in projected box office totals and related revenues based on management's regular quarterly recoverability assessments. No such charges incurred in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

IMAX CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow as supplemental measures of the Company's performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) COVID-19 government relief benefits, (iii) legal judgment and arbitration awards; (iv) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments, and (v) income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company's financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net loss attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company's employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

A reconciliation from net loss attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts to adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net loss attributable to common shareholders and the associated per share amounts are the most directly comparable GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses "EBITDA," as such term is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as "Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility." As allowed by the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company's operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's compliance against its Credit Agreement requirements when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility presents relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; and (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) write-downs, net of recoveries, including asset impairments and credit loss expense; (iv) legal judgment and arbitration awards; and (v) the gain or loss from equity accounted investments.

A reconciliation of net loss attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is presented in the table below. Net loss attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company's shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in investing activities (from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows). Cash provided by operating activities consist of net (loss) income, plus depreciation and amortization, plus the change in deferred income taxes, plus other non-cash items, plus changes in working capital, less investment in film assets, plus other changes in operating assets and liabilities. Cash used in investing activities includes capital expenditures, acquisitions and other cash used in investing activities. Management views free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, as a measure of the Company's after-tax cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP amounts.



Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (1)





Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)



























































Reported net loss

$

(6,344)



$

2,034



$

(8,378)



$

(48,484)



$

(1,275)



$

(47,209)

Add (subtract):



























































Income tax expense (benefit)





4,402







634







3,768







19,349







(503)







19,852

Interest expense, net of interest income





261







(90)







351







1,509







(81)







1,590

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

amortization





14,899







1,723







13,176







13,816







1,182







12,634

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





741







—







741







296







—







296

EBITDA

$

13,959



$

4,301



$

9,658



$

(13,514)



$

(677)



$

(12,837)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





6,226







233







5,993







5,495







292







5,203

Realized and unrealized investment gains





(30)







—







(30)







(1,575)







(484)







(1,091)

(Recoveries) write-downs, including asset

impairments and credit loss expense





(2,901)







(381)







(2,520)







10,458







3,324







7,134

Loss from equity accounted investment





—







—







—







1,329







—







1,329

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

17,254



$

4,153



$

13,101



$

2,193



$

2,455



$

(262)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





56,602







6,699







49,903







37,256







5,825







31,431

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





30.5 %





62.0 %





26.3 %





5.9 %





42.1 %





(0.8) %

































































For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1)



For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 (1)





Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:









Attributable to Non-controlling



Less:











Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to



Interests and



Attributable to



Attributable to





Common



Non-controlling



Common



Common



Non-controlling



Common





Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders



Shareholders



Interests



Shareholders

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)



























































Reported net loss

$

(42,500)



$

11,174



$

(53,674)



$

(116,590)



$

(12,231)



$

(104,359)

Add (subtract):



























































Income tax expense





11,314







3,209







8,105







29,388







5,549







23,839

Interest expense, net of interest income





3,642







(355)







3,997







2,564







(388)







2,952

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset

amortization





52,575







5,009







47,566







58,553







4,737







53,816

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2)





2,056







—







2,056







728







—







728

EBITDA

$

27,087



$

19,037



$

8,050



$

(25,357)



$

(2,333)



$

(23,024)

Share-based and other non-cash compensation





24,251







1,050







23,201







22,518







885







21,633

Realized and unrealized investment gains





(4,169)







(1,218)







(2,951)







(1,087)







(364)







(723)

Write-downs, including asset impairments and

credit loss expense





3,410







(603)







4,013







32,743







8,590







24,153

Legal judgment and arbitration awards





2,335







—







2,335







—







—







—

Loss from equity accounted investments





—







—







—







1,799







—







1,799

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

$

52,914



$

18,266



$

34,648



$

30,616



$

6,778



$

23,838

Revenues attributable to common shareholders(3)





202,301







30,744







171,557







205,292







19,486







185,806

Adjusted EBITDA margin attributable to common shareholders





26.2 %





59.4 %





20.2 %





14.9 %





34.8 %





12.8 %





_______________



(1) The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company entered into the Second Amendment to the Credit Facility Agreement which, among other things, suspends the Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio financial covenant in the Credit Agreement through the first quarter of 2022 and, once re-established, permits the Company to use EBITDA from the third and fourth quarters of 2019 in lieu of EBITDA for the corresponding quarters of 2021.



(2) The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(3)







Three months ended

September 30, 2021



Three months ended

September 30, 2020



12 months ended

September 30, 2021



12 months ended

September 30, 2020

Total revenues











$

56,602













$

37,256













$

202,301











$

205,292

Greater China revenues

$

22,203













$

19,346













$

101,957













$

64,489









Non-controlling interest ownership

percentage(4)





30.17 %















30.11 %















30.15 %















30.22 %







Deduction for non-controlling interest share of

revenues















(6,699)

















(5,825)

















(30,744)















(19,486)

Revenues attributable to common shareholders











$

49,903













$

31,431













$

171,557











$

185,806



(4) Weighted average ownership percentage for change in non-controlling interest share



Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Per Share Calculations





Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2021





September 30, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Loss





Per Share





Net Loss





Per Share

Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (8,378)





$ (0.14)





$ (47,209)





$ (0.80)

Adjustments(1):





































Share-based compensation



5,876







0.10







5,019







0.09

COVID-19 government relief benefits(2)



(2,048)







(0.03)







(2,084)







(0.03)

Unrealized investment gains



(30)







—







(1,091)







(0.02)

Tax impact on items listed above



(452)







(0.01)







611







0.01

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer

indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries



—







—







129







—

Adjusted net loss(1)

$ (5,032)





$ (0.08)





$ (44,625)





$ (0.75)









































Weighted average basic shares outstanding













59,244

















58,859

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding













59,244

















58,859







Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2021





September 30, 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Net Loss





Per Share





Net Loss





Per Share

Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (32,429)





$ (0.55)





$ (122,530)





$ (2.06)

Adjustments(1):





































Share-based compensation



17,675







0.30







15,262







0.26

COVID-19 government relief benefits(3)



(5,513)







(0.09)







(5,235)







(0.08)

Legal judgment and arbitration awards



(1,770)







(0.03)







—







—

Realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses



(3,740)







(0.06)







661







0.01

Tax impact on items listed above



(1,417)







(0.02)







(584)







(0.01)

Income taxes resulting from management's decision to no longer indefinitely reinvest the historical earnings of certain foreign subsidiaries



381







0.01







13,014







0.21

Adjusted net loss(1)

$ (26,813)





$ (0.45)





$ (99,412)





$ (1.67)









































Weighted average basic shares outstanding













59,207

















59,360

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding













59,207

















59,360







_______________



(1) Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.



(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $2.0 million in COVID-19 government relief benefits (2020 — $2.0 million), as reductions to Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($1.5 million) (2020 — $1.6 million), Costs and Expenses Applicable to Revenues ($0.5 million) (2020 — $0.3 million) and Research and Development ($nil) (2020 — $0.1 million) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized $5.5 million in COVID-19 government relief benefits (2020 — $5.2 million), as reductions to Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($4.1 million) (2020 — $4.5 million), Costs and Expenses Applicable to Revenues ($1.4 million) (2020 — $0.6 million) and Research and Development ($nil) (2020 — $0.1 million) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

September 30, 2021



September 30, 2021

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(2,566)



$

(19,582)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(4,720)







6,656

Free cash flow

$

(7,286)



$

(12,926)



SOURCE IMAX Corporation