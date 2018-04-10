IMAX Corporation To Announce First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

IMAX Corporation

08:30 ET

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 1, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (800) 289-0438 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Other international callers should dial (647) 484-0478. The conference ID for the call is 9118022. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 9118022.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2017, there were 1,370 IMAX theater systems (1,272 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 86 institutional) operating in 75 countries and territories. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Media:

Investors:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Michael Mougias

Adam Davis

212-821-0187

212-821-0116  

mmougias@imax.com

adavis@imax.com


Business Media:

Entertainment Media:

Sloane & Company, New York

Principal Communications Group, Los Angeles

Whit Clay       

Melissa Zuckerman/Paul Pflug

wclay@sloanepr.com

323-658-1555


melissa@pcommgroup.com

paul@pcommgroup.com 


 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imax-corporation-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-300627013.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

