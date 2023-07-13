IMAX Corporation To Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed at https://www.imax.com/content/investor-relations. To access the call via telephone, interested parties will need to pre-register by going to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIebeab49b8c1d418589a6683e1accbccf where you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique pin.  To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast on IMAX's investor relations website.

About IMAX Corporation  

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.  Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2023, there were 1,711 IMAX systems (1,631 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."  

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

 

IMAX Corporation, New York    

Jennifer Horsley
212-821-0154

[email protected] 

Media: 

 

 IMAX Corporation, New York
 Mark Jafar
 212-821-0102

[email protected] 

