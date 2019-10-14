IMAX Corporation To Announce Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, October 31, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties in the US and Canada should dial (800) 367-2403 approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. Other international callers should dial (647) 490-5367. The conference ID for the call is 3701970. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com or via telephone by dialing (888) 203-1112 (US and Canada), or (647) 436-0148 (international). The Conference ID for the telephone replay is 3701970.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,541 IMAX theatre systems (1,445 commercial multiplexes, 15 commercial destinations, 81 institutional) operating in 81 countries and territories. On October 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors: IMAX Corporation, New York Stephen Davidson 212-821-0125 sdavidson@imax.com Media: IMAX Corporation, New York Mark Jafar 212-821-0102 mjafar@imax.com

