IMAX Corporation to Present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

IMAX Corporation

16:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that CFO Patrick McClymont will present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time.  

The conference will be webcast live and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

About IMAX Corporation
IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2018, there were 1,382 IMAX theater systems (1,286 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 84 institutional) operating in 77 countries. On Oct. 8, 2015, shares of IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corp., began trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, The IMAX Experience®, IMAX Is Believing® and IMAX nXos® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

This press release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX management's assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in IMAX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Michael K. Mougias, New York

212-821-0187

mmougias@imax.com

 

Business Media:

Sloane & Company, New York

Whit Clay

212-446-1864

wclay@sloanepr.com

Media:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Adam Davis

212-821-0116

adavis@imax.com

 

Entertainment Media:

Principal Communications Group, Los Angeles

Melissa Zuckerman/Paul Pflug

323-658-1555

melissa@pcommgroup.com

paul@pcommgroup.com

 

