IMAX Delivers Best Month of July Ever at the Global Box Office with $176.2 Million

Extraordinary Performance of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and Strong China Box Office Help IMAX Break Previous Record by More Than $50 Million

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced it delivered $176.2 million* at the global box office in July — marking the Company's highest grossing month of July in history. The figure surpassed the previous highwater mark, set in 2019, by a whopping $52.1 million.

The record-breaking performance was fueled by Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", which has already grossed more than $86 million across the IMAX® global network with weeks left in its initial IMAX run. Shot with IMAX film cameras, Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" delivered the biggest IMAX July opening weekend of all time and the Company's biggest share ever of a film's global opening weekend box office, with 20% of total receipts. "Oppenheimer" continues to drive extraordinary results for IMAX, which took in an additional $4.1 million with the film on Monday — including 32% of its domestic box office.

"Our best July ever is just the latest in a long line of IMAX company records that have fallen in 2023 — from our highest grossing first quarter ever, to our all-time biggest local language release, to our best-ever opening weekend market share with 'Oppenheimer'," said Rich Gelfond of IMAX. "The fact that IMAX is having a year on par with its best ever at the global box office — despite only one movie hitting the $1 billion mark to date — speaks volumes on our surging market share and the strength of our diversified global content portfolio."

Last month was the highest grossing month of July ever for IMAX worldwide, in North America, and in China, where Maoyan's "Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms 1" has earned $20.1 million to date for the Company. The film debuted July 20 to an $8.6 million opening weekend in IMAX — an IMAX-record 16.6% of the debut for a local release and IMAX's biggest ever summer opening weekend for a Chinese film.

IMAX has extended its global run of "Oppenheimer" an additional week through August 17, with plans to schedule IMAX showtimes of "Oppenheimer" through late summer and fall. "Oppenheimer" is set to debut in IMAX in China on August 30.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" was shot in IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time, portions in IMAX® black and white analogue photography.

*Excluding booking fees, IMAX July GBO is $170.2 million

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. June 30, 2023, there were 1,718 IMAX systems (1,638 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax).

