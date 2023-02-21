IMAX Delivers Heroic Global Opening with $24 Million Debut of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

IMAX Dominates Domestic Box Office with 10% of the North American Gross for Disney/Marvel's Colossal Sequel

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Disney/Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" debuted with a $24 million four-day worldwide opening in IMAX — more than the previous two "Ant-Man" films combined. The latest cinematic journey into the Quantum Realm scored a $12.2 million four-day Domestic IMAX opening, good for an outsized 10% of the overall Domestic box office.

IMAX market share was even stronger in China, where the IMAX China network delivered 21% of the four-day opening of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on less than 1% of screens. The film debuted to a $4 million four-day IMAX gross in China, where it was the first Marvel film to earn a day-and-date Chinese release since 2019.

"'Ant-Man' is the first new Hollywood blockbuster out of the gate in 2023 — following on the heels of the historic performance of 'Avatar' — and its success is yet another early indicator that the IMAX network is set to drive great results in the year ahead," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "A Filmed for IMAX release, 'Ant-Man' is exactly the kind of eye-popping, mind-bending spectacle audiences want to experience through our technology and our hats are off to Peyton Reed and our partners at Marvel and Disney for continuing this franchise in thrilling fashion."

IMAX delivered $11.8 million in International box office for "Ant-Man" across 77 countries and territories.

A Filmed for IMAX release, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was shot with IMAX digital cameras and features select scenes with IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. The film will continue to play in the IMAX global network through February and is followed by a rapid succession of franchise films in March including Amazon/MGM's "Creed III", Warner Bros./DC's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4". Disney/Marvel's next blockbuster, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", debuts on May 5.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

