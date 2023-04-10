IMAX DELIVERS ITS BEST OPENING WEEKEND EVER FOR AN ANIMATED FILM WITH $21.6 MILLION DEBUT OF "THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE"

Record-Breaking Results Powered by $16.6 Million Weekend Haul in North America

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Illumination/Universal's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" delivered the highest animated IMAX opening weekend of all time at the global box office with $21.6 million. The film scored the biggest IMAX opening ever for an animated film in North America with $16.6 million, and the Company's top animated debut in 22 international markets around the world.

"2023 has now yielded our best opening ever for an animated film, sports movie, and local language release — demonstrating the strong diversification of our slate and soaring demand for the IMAX Experience across all audiences," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Illumination and Universal did an excellent job launching this new franchise, building on the great momentum we're seeing at the global box office as a very promising summer blockbuster season approaches."

Internationally, "Super Mario Bros." achieved the animated title record in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and every single IMAX market across Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico. Additionally, the film was the biggest IMAX opening weekend of all time in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Curacao.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will continue its run on the IMAX network next week.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,703 IMAX systems (1,622 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 69 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

