IMAX Jumps to Franchise-Record $25 Million Global Opening for "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

IMAX Captures Outsized 10.6% of Worldwide Box Office for Paramount Pictures' Adrenaline-Fueled Adventure

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) delivered its best global opening ever for Tom Cruise's venerated "Mission: Impossible" franchise with a $25 million worldwide debut for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." Continuing its commanding market share of the summer box office, IMAX captured 10.6% of the film's worldwide debut on a fraction of overall screens. "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" opened on 1505 IMAX screens globally and notched the second highest grossing opening weekend in IMAX of 2023.

In North America, IMAX delivered an impressive 14% of the Domestic box office with $11 million — earning its highest share of opening weekend box office for any Domestic release this year. IMAX has now scored double-digit market share for five consecutive Domestic debuts for the first time since 2018.

"The shift to IMAX in moviegoing has never been more apparent than this summer, with 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' just the latest in a long line of global releases in which we delivered an outsized share of box office," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "The fact that this franchise has scored its biggest opening ever with its seventh installment is a stunning testament to the timeless allure of Tom Cruise and his peerless brand of blockbuster filmmaking."

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" opened to a $14 million debut in IMAX internationally. Fifty-three international markets posted the biggest IMAX opening for the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, UAE, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Brazil.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" will continue its run on the IMAX network before making way for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Filmed For IMAX release "Oppenheimer" on July 21.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2023, there were 1,711 IMAX systems (1,631 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

[email protected]

Media:

Jane Collins

[email protected]

SOURCE IMAX Corporation