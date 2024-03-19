IMAX® Original Documentary "Deep Sky" To Open Across North America For A Special 1-Week Limited Run Beginning April 19

Documentary From Oscar®-Nominated Filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn, Narrated by Oscar®-Nominated Actress Michelle Williams Will Release in Over 300 North American IMAX Locations.

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Crazy Boat Pictures Ltd. today announced the wide release of "Deep Sky," an IMAX® Original documentary about NASA's Webb Telescope (JWST), exclusively in over 300 IMAX theatres across North America for a special 1-week limited run timed to Earth Day, starting April 19, 2024. Directed by Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn and narrated by Oscar®-nominated actress Michelle Williams, "Deep Sky" follows the remarkable story of the scientists and engineers who helped design and launch JWST, NASA's largest science mission ever, now orbiting the sun a million miles from Earth, helping to unravel the mysteries of our origins and, perhaps, our future.

"Deep Sky" — conceived for exclusive presentation in IMAX theatres — is a cinematic journey to the stars and a voyage back in time to the birth of the universe itself. The 40-minute film immerses audiences in the stunning pictures beamed back to earth by NASA's newest telescope, capturing their vast beauty at a scale that can only be experienced in the larger-than-life immersive image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®.

"The scale of the universe is so huge, it's really hard to comprehend," says Kahn. "But when you blow the images up to IMAX size, you feel like you're in space. It's the ideal way to experience the scale and beauty of what's actually out there. You feel connected to the big questions we explore in the film: How did the universe begin? Where did we come from? And the biggest question of all: are we alone?"

"I've always been fascinated by the beauty and magnitude of space," said Michelle Williams. "I'm excited to work with Nathaniel and IMAX to tell the story of the captivating images taken by this new telescope."

Following the film's continued success at select IMAX Theaters worldwide, IMAX will expand the release of "Deep Sky" to over 300 select locations across the U.S. and Canada for one week only, starting April 19, 2024. For a list of theatres or to purchase tickets, please visit imax.com/deepsky .

IMAX Entertainment presents Deep Sky, a Crazy Boat Pictures Production of a Nathaniel Kahn Film. Deep Sky is narrated by Michelle Williams. It is written and directed by Nathaniel Kahn, and produced by Bonnie Hlinomaz and Nathaniel Kahn. The executive producers are John Turner, Matt Mountain, Sandra Evers-Manly, and Gerry Ohrstrom. Music by Paul Leonard-Morgan. Cinematography by Robert Richman. Edited by Brian Johnson, a.c.e., and Jay Keuper.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2023, there were 1,772 IMAX systems (1,693 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 67 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com . You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/imax ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/imax ), LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/imax ), X ( www.twitter.com/imax ), and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/imaxmovies ).

