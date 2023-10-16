IMAX Sparkles With $13 Million Global Debut "TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR"

"TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" Becomes Biggest IMAX Debut Ever for a Film by a Musical Artist, Led by Impressive $11 Million in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) hit a high note at the global box office this weekend with a $13 million debut for "TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR", making it the biggest IMAX opening ever for a film by a musical artist — concert or documentary. The highly anticipated release from the global pop icon earned an impressive $11 million in North America on IMAX screens — good for 11% of the overall Domestic gross — in addition to $2 million oversees.

"The impressive numbers we're seeing with 'TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" are usually reserved for Hollywood blockbusters, demonstrating how demand for the IMAX Experience has expanded beyond our core audience," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "With this film, Taylor Swift has created an experience that is cinematic in every sense of the word — dazzling, immersive, and undeniably joyous — and in the sound and scope of IMAX it's the closest thing to being at the concert itself."

Distributed domestically by AMC and Variance and internationally by Trafalgar, "TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" opened on 613 IMAX screens worldwide. The film will open in IMAX in additional international markets on October 26 and November 3.

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" continues a surge in music and concert films across the IMAX global network. In September, the special IMAX Live 40th anniversary screening of The Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) became the highest grossing IMAX Live event of all time. Beyoncé's upcoming highly anticipated concert film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé", will be released across the IMAX network on December 1.

