IMAX Sparkles With $13 Million Global Debut "TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR"

News provided by

IMAX Corporation

16 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

"TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" Becomes Biggest IMAX Debut Ever for a Film by a Musical Artist, Led by Impressive $11 Million in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) hit a high note at the global box office this weekend with a $13 million debut for "TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR", making it the biggest IMAX opening ever for a film by a musical artist — concert or documentary. The highly anticipated release from the global pop icon earned an impressive $11 million in North America on IMAX screens — good for 11% of the overall Domestic gross — in addition to $2 million oversees. 

"The impressive numbers we're seeing with 'TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" are usually reserved for Hollywood blockbusters, demonstrating how demand for the IMAX Experience has expanded beyond our core audience," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "With this film, Taylor Swift has created an experience that is cinematic in every sense of the word — dazzling, immersive, and undeniably joyous — and in the sound and scope of IMAX it's the closest thing to being at the concert itself."

Distributed domestically by AMC and Variance and internationally by Trafalgar, "TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" opened on 613 IMAX screens worldwide. The film will open in IMAX in additional international markets on October 26 and November 3.

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR" continues a surge in music and concert films across the IMAX global network. In September, the special IMAX Live 40th anniversary screening of The Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) became the highest grossing IMAX Live event of all time. Beyoncé's upcoming highly anticipated concert film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé", will be released across the IMAX network on December 1.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,718 IMAX systems (1,638 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."  

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

