iMazing Brings Powerful New Way to Manage iPhone Photos on PC

GENEVA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiDNA is proud to announce the release of iMazing 2.13 for Windows. This update introduces a brand new way of transferring and managing iPhone photos on PC. Four times faster than the Windows Photos app's iPhone export tool, much more intuitive and powerful, iMazing's Photos feature is a game-changer for the millions of iPhone owners who work with a Windows PC.

Launched in 2008, iMazing instantly became one of the most popular iOS device management apps. It allows users to create local backups, browse and print messages, transfer photos, music, books, and other files between Mac or PC and iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

This new version of iMazing makes transferring and managing iOS photos on PC faster, easier, and more convenient than ever. After connecting their iPhone or iPad and their computer via USB or Wi-Fi, the entire photo library becomes available within seconds, streamed straight from the device. The new feature enables previewing high-resolution images before actually importing them. Users can view all photo metadata, including location, detailed camera settings, number of views, and more.

Additional assets are also listed for each photo. These include original versions of edited photos, both the video and image elements of Live Photos and pre-bokeh effect versions of photos taken with iOS' Portrait Mode feature.

When used in combination with iMazing's Time Machine-like automatic iOS backups, the new Photos tool enables users to recover deleted photos, even if they've been fully removed from both the device and from iCloud. The entire Photo library of any iOS or iPadOS device can be archived, making it always browsable in high resolution at blazingly fast speeds.

Browsing & Filtering:

* Three different views: Moments, Grid, and List

* Browse by media type, album, or smart album

* All available metadata displayed

* Full-screen mode

* Open location in Google Maps (double-click the map)

* Date filters, text search, sort by any field

Export Options:

* Include pre-portrait effect versions of Portrait mode photos

* Include all frames of bursts

* Include originals of edited items

* Include video component of Live Photos

* HEIC to JPEG conversion, adjustable quality

Delete Options:

* Bulk delete photos from the Camera Roll (not available if iCloud Photo Library is enabled)

* Remove photos or entire albums from synced albums

Backup Options:

* Browse and recover from any iMazing backup snapshot

* Browse and recover from iTunes backups

* Encrypted backups are fully supported if the backup password is known

System Requirements:

* Windows 7 or higher

* Compatible with macOS 10.15 Big Sur

* macOS version requires 10.10 or higher

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Supports all iOS versions

* 123 MB

Pricing/Availability:

iMazing 2.13 for PC is free to download and is available worldwide exclusively through the iMazing website. Browsing photos and data is entirely free. Premium features require the purchase of a license, available on imazing.com starting from $44.99 USD including tax.The 2.13 update is free for all iMazing 2 license owners.

