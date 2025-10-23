IMB Partners Closes a Single Asset Continuation Vehicle for e&e IT Consulting

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMB Partners ("IMB"), a leading private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build middle-market companies, today announced the successful closeout of its investment vehicle originally launched in June 2014. The closeout follows a successful refinancing and provided investors with the option to fully exit their investment or roll their value into a newly formed continuation vehicle that will continue to hold e&e IT Consulting Services, Inc. ("e&e").

Over the life of the investment, IMB and the e&e management team executed a value creation strategy that included:

Expanding geographically into the Philadelphia region





Acquiring E24x7 in Florida





Promoting internal leadership and strengthening organizational depth





Refinancing in October 2018





Exiting in September 2025

"We are proud of the growth and resilience of e&e over the past decade," said Tarrus Richardson, Founder and CEO of IMB Partners. "This investment exemplifies IMB's model of partnering with strong management teams and providing investors with attractive long-term returns. We are especially excited to launch the continuation vehicle, which allows us to keep building on the strong platform that e&e represents."

Alecia Justice, President of e&e IT Consulting Services, Inc., added: "IMB has been a true partner in supporting our growth and helping us strengthen our position as a leading IT services provider. We look forward to continuing this journey in the next chapter with the continuation vehicle and building on our momentum with clients in Pennsylvania, Florida, and beyond."

The newly formed continuation vehicle will maintain ownership of e&e and provide existing investors with the opportunity to continue their participation in the company's future growth.

e&e, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, provides IT consulting and staff augmentation services primarily to state, local, and federal agencies. The company is a leading IT consulting vendor in Pennsylvania and continues to grow its presence in Florida. With its recurring revenue model, history of resilience, and strong free cash flow, e&e is well-positioned for continued expansion.

About IMB Partners

IMB Partners is a Bethesda, Maryland-based private equity firm that invests in profitable, privately held companies in utility, infrastructure, information technology, cybersecurity, and food sectors, with annual revenues between $10 million and $250 million. IMB seeks to create lasting value through deep partnerships with management teams, capital support, and operational expertise.

