IMBdx Expands Targeted Therapies Agreement Following Successful Evaluation of Blood-Based Genomic Profiling Assay in Prostate Cancer

IMBdx Inc.

08 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMBdx Inc., a premier precision cancer diagnostic company accredited by CAP, announced today its plans to broaden its collaboration with AstraZeneca, a leading global biopharmaceutical company. This expansion will advance the shift from tissue to liquid biopsy, offering more options for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients through the AlphaLiquid®HRR test within the PROSPER 2.0 project driven.

The collaboration aims to improve accessibility to targeted therapies for mCRPC patients in international markets outside the US. Traditional tissue biopsies in mCRPC patients have high failure rates and require invasive procedures, making liquid biopsy a valuable method for identifying mutations in patients with Homologous Recombination Repair (HRR). AlphaLiquid®HRR, an NGS-based liquid biopsy assay, analyzes plasma ctDNA and reports genomic alterations across all 15 HRR genes. The assay is currently available in various international regions, including Ukraine, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Colombia, Mexico, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and others.

As part of the PROSPER 2.0 project, IMBdx and AstraZeneca are jointly exploring how to increase clinician and patient awareness of 1) the clinical utility of ctDNA testing for mCRPC patients to identify those who would benefit from targeted therapies and 2) the detection capability of HRR gene alterations through AlphaLiquid®HRR ctDNA testing.

IMBdx has spent over two years developing a best-in-class ctDNA test as a clinical alternative to tissue biopsy for mCRPC patients. A collaborative study with Seoul National University Hospital successfully provided HRR analysis results for 92% of patients using blood samples, demonstrating a high concordance rate between liquid and tissue biopsies. Additionally, the AlphaLiquid®HRR test for the PROSPER 2.0 project has shown a success rate of over 90%.

"IMBdx developed the AlphaLiquid® platform, a top-tier performance liquid biopsy test capable of detecting mutations at an exceptionally low level in human blood. We highly value our collaboration with AstraZeneca, which aims to make better clinical decisions that will ultimately benefit more cancer patients and improve their quality of life," said Dr. Tae-You Kim, co-founder and CEO of IMBdx.

About IMBdx:
IMBdx is an innovative precision oncology company specializing in the diagnosis of tumors through blood samples, committed to converting genomic data into actionable clinical insights by thoroughly examining each patient's unique genomic variations that contribute to cancer development. The company focuses on creating a comprehensive suite of ctDNA tests for profiling, MRD detection, and screening to support patients throughout their cancer journey, while also assisting physicians, researchers, and drug developers in addressing unmet needs. Ultimately, IMBdx aims to detect potential cancer signals before they fully develop. For more information, please visit https://imbdx.com/eng/ or follow IMBdx on LinkedIn (@IMBdx).

