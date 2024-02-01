Imbed Biosciences, Inc awarded Skin Integrity and Wound Care agreement with Premier, Inc.

News provided by

Imbed Biosciences

01 Feb, 2024, 15:09 ET

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Wisconsin based Imbed Biosciences, Inc has been awarded a Technology Breakthrough designation for PelashieldAM with Premier, Inc. through its Kiindo pediatric performance group and collaborative. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiencies. Effective February 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for PelashieldAM.

"We are so appreciative for the vote of confidence in PelashieldAM," said Elizabeth Taylor, CEO of Imbed Biosciences Inc. "Burns in the pediatric population are challenging to treat and heart wrenching for patients, families, and care givers. We are grateful to Premier for giving us the opportunity to provide this technology to hospitals and health systems to aid in reducing challenges for this population."

PelashieldAM is indicated for use primarily in burn wounds. It is manufactured in multiple sizes to best accommodate the burn wound market.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Imbed is a privately held commercial growth stage biotech company registered with the FDA as a medical device manufacturer with an ISO 13485 certified quality management system. For more information, visit www.imbedbio.com.

SOURCE Imbed Biosciences

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.