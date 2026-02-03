Imbed Biosciences Secures Strategic Investment from BioLab Holdings

MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbed Biosciences, a leader in advanced synthetic antimicrobial and tissue regeneration solutions, today announced a strategic investment from BioLab Holdings Inc. This investment is set to significantly expand Imbed Biosciences' reach within the US market, particularly in the MD office setting, and accelerate the development of its proprietary SAM™ Antimicrobial Technology platform to minimize wound care complications.

"The strategic investment from BioLab Holdings marks a pivotal moment for Imbed Biosciences," said Terry Bromley, Imbed Biosciences CEO, "significantly expanding our reach of within the critical U.S. market, especially in the MD Office setting, and empowering us to further advance our technology platform, unique in its ability to integrate multiple therapeutic agents into a one-product solution to address unmet needs in wound care."

Advancing Wound Care Solutions

This strategic investment enables Imbed Biosciences to further expand its product platform, designed to help achieve zero wound‑care complications, supported by a growing body of compelling clinical evidence. Imbed Biosciences holds a unique position in the skin substitute market, offering the only fully synthetic and antimicrobial solution of its kind. The investment from BioLab is centered around Imbed's Microlyte® product, which is focused on chronic wound indications and engineered for effective bioburden reduction as well as cell proliferation during the crucial "scaffolding" phase of healing.

"At BioLab, we invest in platforms that have the potential to elevate how clinicians approach wound care," said Jaime Leija, president and CEO of BioLab Holdings. "Imbed's SAM™ technology represents a combination of scientific rigor, practical design, and long‑term scalability. We see tremendous opportunity to support its adoption in physician office settings, while helping accelerate solutions that simplify care delivery and improve outcomes for patients."

The investment underscores a shared commitment to advancing patient outcomes in wound care through innovative, effective solutions. For details on BioLab Holdings Inc.'s announcement, refer to their press release.

About Imbed Biosciences

Imbed Biosciences is a privately held medical device company advancing the next generation of wound care through its SAM™ Antimicrobial Technology. The company's platform incorporates multiple therapeutic agents into ultra‑thin, biocompatible matrices that support skin regeneration in both chronic and acute wounds. Imbed's expanding product portfolio is engineered to reduce infection risk, alleviate pain, and promote healing across the entire wound‑care continuum.

About BioLab Holdings, Inc.

BioLab Holdings, Inc. is a Phoenix-based medical manufacturer specializing in wound protection. Its products—including Membrane Wrap - Lite ™ and Membrane Wrap ™ use human tissue allograft derived from amniotic membrane to provide structural tissue for wound protection. BioLab's mission is optimize the standard of care through innovations grounded in science, compassion, and collaboration.

