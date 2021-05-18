Imbio and Riverain Technologies Partner to Offer a Comprehensive AI-Powered Lung Health Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbio, a leading medical imaging artificial intelligence (AI) provider for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases, and Riverain Technologies™, a leader in clinical AI for lung nodules, announce a partnership to deliver a more complete lung health solution for clinicians, health systems, and radiology practices through a joint offering of their FDA cleared AI tools.

Riverain and Imbio each offer clinically validated products dedicated to thoracic imaging that incorporate machine learning and deep learning technologies to aid clinicians in diagnosing lung diseases with automated data-driven tools.

Imbio is unique in delivering fully automated quantitative analysis and 3D visualization of lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), emphysema, and Interstitial Lung Diseases. The company's patented Functional Lung Density Analysis™ (LDAf) provides a complete mapping of normal lung, air-trapping, and areas of persistent low density in a combined image to help visualize the components of COPD, while their Lung Density Analysis Inspiration (LDAi) algorithm aids in quantification and visualization of emphysema in low dose CT scans. LDAi also produces personalized reports for face-to-face patient communication to utilize as tools in educating patients on the conditions of their lungs and within smoking cessation programs.

Riverain Technologies offers ClearRead™ solutions, providing; intelligent, enterprise wide, standard of care AI tools for early, efficient detection of lung nodules. Their ClearRead suite significantly improves a clinician's ability to accurately and efficiently detect disease using patented suppression technology in thoracic CT and X-ray images – for earlier, more efficient detection of lung abnormalities.

"Together, Riverain and Imbio are one step closer to providing the complete quantitative imaging solution that healthcare institutions and their treating physicians have requested and need to support their Lung Cancer Screening and their entire Lung Health programs. The combined offering provides critical information for personalized care decisions and strengthens the value our customers gain from utilizing these algorithms. Making life better for patients is a shared goal we have with Riverain," said Mike Hostetler, Director of Sales & Marketing at Imbio.

"Riverain Technologies develops and commercializes solutions that improve reading efficiency and optimize the diagnostic value of medical images based on its patented suppression technology. We are pleased to expand our offerings to clinicians by pairing our tools with Imbio to bring an enhanced solution to the medical imaging market and further empower thoracic imaging specialists. This partnership will deliver an even more personalized, comprehensive picture of a patient's lung function," said Mark Koeniguer, Chief Commercial Officer at Riverain Technologies.

About Riverain Technologies:

Riverain is dedicated to the early, efficient detection of lung disease. Riverain believes the opportunities for machine learning and software solutions in healthcare are at an unprecedented level. Never before has the opportunity to 'do more with less' been so great. We believe tools incorporating increasing degrees of intelligence will facilitate decision making, leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information, please visit riveraintech.com.

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. Imbio's solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Imbio's solutions are fully automated, regulatory cleared and available through our global partners. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

