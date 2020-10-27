Imbio Partners with Siemens Healthineers to Deliver Image Analysis Tools to Clinicians Across the Globe

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbio, a healthcare technology company developing the leading suite of medical image analysis for pulmonary and cardiothoracic diseases, and Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, announced they are partnering to expand access to Imbio AI algorithms worldwide. Physicians will now be able to apply Imbio's automated AI for quantitative image analysis directly through the Open Apps interface on Siemens' syngo.via platform.

Imbio provides quantitative and personalized imaging analysis for patients suffering from both acute and chronic diseases. Imbio's fully automated technology transforms chest CT studies into rich visual maps of a patient's lungs with accompanying reports that provide detailed data on the type and extent of abnormalities found in the images. For example, with Imbio Lung Density Analysis™ and Lung Texture Analysis™ clinicians can quickly visualize a patient's lungs to support diagnosis and treatment decisions for a variety of patient conditions including COPD/emphysema and fibrotic disease. Imbio products support multiple clinical initiatives such as lung cancer screening, smoking cessation and pulmonary embolism management programs, and can be used in clinical trials and academic research for numerous diseases.

"Delivering our AI solutions requires a reliable and trusted platform like syngo.via. Together with Siemens, we can now offer physicians an easily accessible and cost-effective way of testing and ultimately using our imaging AI applications without adding complexity or investments into existing hospital infrastructure. We look forward to working with Siemens Healthineers to bring our entire portfolio of products to physicians for more personalized care of patients with respiratory and cardiothoracic diseases," says Mike Hostetler, Director - Marketing and Sales at Imbio.

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. Imbio's solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Imbio's solutions are fully automated, regulatory cleared and available through our global partners. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com.

About Siemens Healthineers

As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology.

