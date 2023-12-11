Imbio to be Acquired by 4DMedical Creating Comprehensive Cardiothoracic Image Analysis Portfolio

News provided by

Imbio, Inc.

11 Dec, 2023, 10:01 ET

Acquisition by global medical company advances powerful analytical imaging technology

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbio, Inc. (a portfolio company of Minneapolis-based Invenshure LLC), a provider of medical imaging analysis technologies for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases, announces it has entered a binding agreement to be acquired by 4DMedical, a leading producer of advanced lung function imaging software. The combined technology offering will turn any standard chest CT into a much broader Cardiothoracic Analysis, immediately providing functional, structural, and risk-based analysis for both lung and heart disease.

Imbio's technology provides quantitative and personalized imaging analysis for patients with acute and chronic diseases. The automated system transforms chest CT studies into visual lung maps, generating detailed reports on abnormalities. Imbio algorithms support various clinical initiatives, including lung cancer screening, smoking cessation, surgical planning, and pulmonary embolism management. Additionally, they are leveraged in clinical trials and academic research for diverse diseases.

"Imbio is very excited to join forces with 4DMedical to create the leading lung imaging AI suite in the market, combining 4DMedical's functional analysis with Imbio's anatomical and tissue analysis. Together we can help clinicians around the globe detect disease earlier, make more robust diagnosis, and drive more informed and confident decision-making for better patient care," said Dave Hannes, CEO at Imbio.

"This merger represents the culmination of a multi-year effort by Invenshure to create and build Imbio into a preeminent healthcare technology company. Partnering with 4DMedical to create a unified offering and platform will maximize patient impact and shareholder value," said Danny Cunagin, Chairman of Imbio and Co-CEO of Invenshure.

"I am extremely excited to join forces with the incredibly talented and committed Imbio team. Imbio's market-leading suite of AI solutions provide life-changing insights from CT scans, and perfectly complements 4DMedical's functional imaging technology," says Andreas Fouras, Founder and CEO of 4DMedical. "We now offer a comprehensive cardiothoracic imaging solution set to providers and their patients. Importantly, the Imbio acquisition also boosts our commitment to improve veteran pulmonary health care—especially for those impacted by toxic exposures during service."

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) medical imaging solutions for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases. Imbio's regulatory-cleared solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed, and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Learn more at www.imbio.com

About Invenshure

Founded by tech veterans Danny Cunagin and Troy Kopischke, Invenshure is a venture studio that transforms challenging problems into successful companies. Specializing in high-growth sectors such as biotech, genomics, healthcare IT, diagnostics, cloud computing, and wireless technologies, Invenshure delivers returns to investors and contributes to overall betterment. Learn more at www.invenshure.com.

About 4DMedical

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) is a global medical technology company that has created a step change in the capacity to accurately and quickly understand the lung function of patients with respiratory diseases.

Through its flagship patented XV Technology®, 4DMedical enables physicians to understand regional airflow in the lungs and identify respiratory deficiencies earlier and with greater sensitivity as they breathe. This technology powers 4DMedical's FDA-cleared XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS®)  ̶  the first modality to dynamically quantify ventilation throughout the lungs, and its Computed Tomography-enabled counterpart software, CT LVAS®.

XV LVAS and CT LVAS reports are prepared using 4DMedical's Software as a Service delivery model using existing hospital imaging equipment or the Company's revolutionary XV Scanner. To learn more, please visit www.4dmedical.com.

SOURCE Imbio, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.