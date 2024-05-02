Imbox Protection Wins Prestigious International Red Dot Award for Innovative Product Design

DENMARK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbox Protection , the world's only in-store footwear protection technology, today announced it won the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2024 for its minimalist appearance and innovative approach to automating the care service in shoe stores, relieving the burden on sales staff. Imbox Protection provides in-store treatment in sixty seconds protecting footwear against water damage, dirt, stains, and color fade.

Imbox Protection Flagship Technology

The Red Dot Award, one of the most highly regarded seals of design quality worldwide, selects winners via a panel of international experts who seek exceptional design and innovation, composed of 39 experts from 20 countries across four continents. Criteria included aesthetic appeal, functionality, and innovative engineering. Imbox Protection will be recognized at the Red Dot Gala June 24, 2024, at the Aalto Theatre in Essen, Germany.

"We're truly grateful to receive the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2024," shared Oliver Hede, vice president of North American sales at Imbox Protection. "This recognition speaks volumes about the dedication of our team to create products that make a real difference. We are always striving to evolve and grow. This award will continue to inspire us to push the boundaries of what's possible."

The Red Dot Award builds upon Imbox Protection's achievement of performing 150 million treatments since its founding and having a presence in 33 countries. Imbox Protection systems in the U.S. dispense a proprietary PFA-free, water-based formula through a modern box located in the footwear department of retailers.

Imbox Protection's proprietary technology guarantees precise application, drying, and heating tailored to the specific needs of each shoe and protects suede, leather, textile, nubuck, and synthetic components, among others. After the treatment is completed in-store, shoes are ready for immediate wear.

The flagship Imbox Protection model is available in retailers around United States including Dillard's, Famous Footwear, Lucky Feet, Scheels, Schuler Shoes, and SNIPES.

About Imbox Protection.

Launched in 2011 in Denmark as a more sustainable and convenient alternative to protecting shoes, Imbox Protection is the world's only in-store footwear protection technology service using a safe and environmentally friendly treatment to protect against water damage, dirt, stains, and color fade. Imbox Protection has more than 7,500 units in retail stores globally selling more than 35 million treatments a year with trusted footwear retailers and partners. Based on surging demand in Europe and Japan, Imbox Protection has expanded availability in the U.S. with a North American headquarters in Chicago. The PCT patent-protected technology is designed, developed, and manufactured in Denmark. Retailers can learn more about Imbox Protection and its in-store footwear protection solution at https://imboxprotection.com/us .

SOURCE Imbox Protection