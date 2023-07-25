IMC acquires Altas Technologies, accelerating its electronic trading strategies

News provided by

IMC

25 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

AMSTERDAM, CHICAGO and SYDNEY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Global market maker IMC today announced it has acquired Rotterdam-based technology and data-driven trading firm, Altas Technologies (Altas).

Altas specializes in building automated systems to predict and trade on financial markets. The firm currently applies its machine learning and portfolio management capabilities to crypto trading. Leveraging IMC's technology and market-making expertise will allow Altas to scale its capabilities into new markets and asset classes. The acquisition aligns with IMC's strategic commitment to build and invest in competitive and cutting-edge trading technologies.

IMC Chief Trading Officer, Michiel Knoers, said: "Rooted firmly in our strategic vision, this acquisition accelerates our investments in large-scale data, machine-learning and AI, in support of our leading market-making strategies. We will enable further growth for Altas by combining their technological capabilities with our execution and scaling capabilities."

Krishna Vyas, Co-Founder of Altas, said: "As a technology and data-driven firm, we design and build cutting-edge systems, from high-performance trading platforms to large-scale data analysis and computation infrastructure. This partnership with IMC will help us to run on more markets at lower cost and allow us to focus on expanding our capabilities into new markets."

About IMC 

IMC is a leading global market maker with offices in Europe, the US, and Asia-Pacific. For more than three decades, its core business has been to provide liquidity in financial assets on trading venues, and to deliver the best outcome in value and risk to investors. IMC employs state-of-the-art algorithms, statistical techniques, and innovative low-latency technologies to execute its strategies. IMC engages in trading activities on its own account and closely complies with regulatory requirements set by (supra-)national authorities. 

About Altas Technologies

Altas Technologies is a research, technology, and trading firm. Altas Technologies builds and deploys robust, fully automated, high-throughput systems to predict and trade on financial markets.

SOURCE IMC

Also from this source

IMC Announces Team of Australian Students as Winner of 'Prosperity' Global Trading Competition

IMC Challenges Today's Brightest College Students to 10-Day Trading Competition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.