COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC Logistics, the largest marine drayage provider in the nation, has acquired American Pacific Transportation, a leading California-based drayage company. This acquisition further bolsters IMC's position as the industry leader in the U.S. while also significantly increasing the company's position and truck capacity in California and across the West Coast.

IMC ACQUIRES AMERICAN PACIFIC TRANSPORTATION Post this IMC Truck parked in front of a stack of containers at a depot. Map of IMC locations across the U.S.

"As a result of this acquisition, we will have more than 500 trucks in California, signifying our commitment to our customers in this region," says Joel Henry, Chief Executive Officer for IMC.

This growth will also result in two new locations for IMC in Lompoc and Calexico, California.

"The transition should be seamless," says Henry. "We already have so much in common including 42+ years of dedicated expertise, similar values, a commitment to customer service as our top priority, and an eagerness to provide superior care and capacity for our growing client base."

With locations in Calexico, Chino, Commerce, Lompoc and San Diego, California, American Pacific Transportation has been a leading provider of domestic rail and international harbor drayage as well as regional truckload and dedicated distribution services since 1976. For more information, visit www.americanpacific.com.

About IMC:

IMC Logistics is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis, an integrated network of secure depots, and transloading facilities, IMC moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For 42 years, IMC has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more, visit www.imcc.com.

SOURCE IMC