IMC acquires Cardinal Capital Management, LLC, expanding its presence in the options market

News provided by

IMC

05 Sep, 2023, 12:42 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC, a leading market maker that provides liquidity on trading venues around the globe, today announced it has acquired Cardinal Capital Management, LLC (Cardinal).

Cardinal is a proprietary trading firm based in Chicago. A US-registered broker-dealer, Cardinal has a strong history of providing liquidity in the equity derivatives markets. Following the acquisition, the firm will be renamed IMC Securities.

"We look forward to welcoming the Cardinal team to IMC and working together to meet IMC's strategic growth objectives," said Michiel Knoers, IMC's Global Head of Trading. "Together with our existing operations, including IMC Chicago, a leading market maker in US listed options, ETFs and equities, and IMC Execution Services, which facilitates executions for institutional clients, IMC Securities will offer additional meaningful liquidity in the US equity derivatives markets, to the benefit of retail and institutional participants." 

Pat Kernan, founder of Cardinal Capital Management, said: "Cardinal is honored to be joining the IMC family. We are excited to build on IMC's cutting-edge technology, strong capital base, and collaborative culture."

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About IMC
IMC is a leading global market maker. With more than three decades' experience, IMC employs more than 1,400 talented individuals across offices in Amsterdam, Chicago, Sydney, Hong Kong, Seoul, New York, Zug, and Mumbai. IMC's core business is to provide liquidity in financial assets on trading venues, and to deliver the best outcome in value and risk to investors. IMC employs state-of-the-art algorithms, statistical techniques, and innovative low latency technologies to execute its strategies. IMC engages in trading activities on its own account and closely complies with regulatory requirements set by (supra-)national authorities.  

About Cardinal Capital Management, LLC
Cardinal Capital Management is a proprietary trading firm with a strong history of providing liquidity in the equity derivatives markets. Founded in 2003, the firm has grown from a small group trading in the open-outcry markets to a strong competitor in the full complex of equity index options.

SOURCE IMC

Also from this source

DNJ INTERMODAL SERVICES OPENS NEW MILWAUKEE LOCATION

IMC acquires Altas Technologies, accelerating its electronic trading strategies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.