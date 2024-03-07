IMC ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT IN ELECTRIC AND HYDROGEN TECHNOLOGY AT SUSTAINABILITY EVENT

COMPTON, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC Logistics, the largest marine drayage provider in the nation, announced a significant investment in sustainability at a special event in Compton, CA on March 6, 2024. There, IMC unveiled state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging stations and announced the recent purchase of 50 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks as part of the company's dedication to a greener future in drayage.

Ribbon cutting at the IMC Sustainability Open House with Tesi Bravo, Deputy Director, EnergIIZE/CALSTART, IMC Chief Executive Officer Joel Henry, IMC Pacific Region President Jim Gillis and IMC Pacific Region Executive Vice President Michael Stanley. Standing in front of IMC’s hydrogen truck are Mario Cordero, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Long Beach, Jim Gillis, IMC Pacific Region President, Joel Henry, IMC Chief Executive Officer, and Eugene (Gene) D. Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles & Chief Logistics Officer, City of Los Angeles.

The new hydrogen trucks in IMC's fleet will enable the industry leader to leverage the vehicles' 500-mile range to service customers with sustainable drayage in a larger service area. The company already has Volvo electric trucks as part of their fleet. The new Freewire electric charging stations will empower IMC drivers to charge their trucks on-site, enabling them to provide reliable service to customers while reducing the company's overall carbon footprint.

IMC Pacific Region President, Jim Gillis, expressed his excitement about the investments, stating, "At IMC, we believe in the power of sustainable drayage to drive positive change for the environment. Our blended approach to investing in both electric and hydrogen gives us the best of both technologies. We're proud to lead the charge in sustainable drayage solutions."

The March 6 event, organized by IMC, brought together industry and supply chain experts, sustainability advocates, and local community leaders to unveil IMC's latest innovation in its commitment to sustainability while fostering collaboration in pursuit of a cleaner environment.

IMC also announced the opening of a new facility at 15036 and 14978 Ceres Avenue in Fontana, CA. This eight-acre facility is equipped with high amperage service, allowing the development of 30 electric charging stations on-site. This site will be instrumental to IMC's goal of zero-emission vehicle deployment in the Inland Empire of California.

About IMC:

IMC Logistics is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis, an integrated network of secure depots, and transloading facilities, IMC moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For 42 years, IMC has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more, visit www.imcc.com.

