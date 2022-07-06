IMC Companies' Pacific Drayage Services Opens Bakersfield Location

As a premier container drayage and warehousing provider, PDS has locations strategically positioned at the Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Tracy and, now, Bakersfield. With a focus on being an asset-based industry leader, the PDS fleet is made up entirely of company trucks and drivers.

PDS is part of IMC Companies, the nation's largest intermodal drayage provider. For more information on PDS, call 1-844-903-4737 or visit www.pdsusa.com.

About IMC Companies:

IMC Companies is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC Companies moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 40 years, IMC Companies has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about IMC Companies, visit www.imcc.com.

SOURCE IMC Companies