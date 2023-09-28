IMC INVESTS IN LIGHTWEIGHT TRUCKS TO EXPAND GULF HEAVY-HAUL SERVICES

News provided by

IMC

28 Sep, 2023, 12:23 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC, the largest marine drayage provider in the nation, has invested more than $3 million in new equipment in the Gulf Coast. The company recently took delivery of fleet of 20 new International® lightweight tractors to facilitate the expansion of their heavy haul drayage services in the Houston market. The lightweight trucks weigh 16,000 lbs. on average, compared to a typical semi-truck that weighs around 19,000 lbs. The new trucks have an increased payload capacity of 3,000 lbs. compared to a normal tractor, which allows customers to increase their efficiency.

Continue Reading
IMC's fleet of lightweight trucks deployed in the Houston market.
IMC's fleet of lightweight trucks deployed in the Houston market.

The trucks have a lighter weight body, smaller engine, are designed to handle any increased weights and can pull all container sizes. The fuel usage of the new trucks is comparable to normal semi-trucks, but they are equipped with the latest emission-mitigating technology, which reduces highway transport carbon emissions.

Combined with a fleet of lightweight chassis, IMC can haul payloads up to 55,000 pounds. IMC can take on heavier containers from shippers before an overweight permit is needed. "We're able to provide drayage services to clients, who are otherwise transloading heavy import shipments to create legal weight over-the-road shipments," says Will Connell, regional president of IMC, Gulf Region. "Avoiding this process reduces not only their costs, but also the lead time to market for their products."

In addition to the investment in lightweight trucks, IMC has purchased lightweight sleeper model trucks that can handle long-haul shipments up to the 54,000 lbs. range, with permits. The Houston fleet also recently added day cab pusher trucks. The pusher trucks are unique in that they are equipped to handle the same containers as normal semi-trucks but specialize in hauling those that are loaded "nose-heavy" and 20's with payload weights up to 47,000lbs using a standard 20' pool chassis.

About IMC:

IMC is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 41 years, IMC has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about IMC, visit www.imcc.com.

SOURCE IMC

Also from this source

IMC acquires Cardinal Capital Management, LLC, expanding its presence in the options market

DNJ INTERMODAL SERVICES OPENS NEW MILWAUKEE LOCATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.