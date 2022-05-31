IMC launches venture capital initiative IMC Investments

AMSTERDAM, CHICAGO and SYDNEY, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global market maker IMC is stepping up efforts to promote innovation by establishing a new venture capital initiative, IMC Investments. Through this initiative, IMC aims to connect with, and invest in, disruptive, early stage ventures, and leverage its capital and expertise to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Being among the first companies to recognize the importance of technology in trading, the venture capital arm is a natural extension of IMC's drive for innovation. IMC Investments is looking to partner with entrepreneurs active in areas that can benefit from the use of its expertise, and to provide long-lasting value through co-creation. These include start-ups active in the trading of financial instruments (with a focus on derivatives and digital assets), as well as technology and infrastructure that enables efficient data transmission and trade execution.

This initiative builds on IMC's successful track record of working with exciting young ventures in the field of trading and technology. Recent examples of investments include McKay Brothers, a market leader in low-latency networks for trading firms, Paradigm, an institutional liquidity network for derivative traders, and GFO-X, a trading venue for digital assets.

Partnering with IMC Investments

IMC Investments seeks to invest in companies that range in size and scope. A typical first investment can be anywhere between EUR 500K and EUR 10 million, and may be made anywhere in the world. The venture capital arm aims for partners who aren't afraid to challenge the status quo by disrupting the standard way of doing things. IMC Investments will provide capital and expertise to strengthen a partner business. "We especially want to hear from those who dare to imagine how things could be: the novel trading venues and fast network infrastructure providers, as well as specialists in blockchain technology, quantum technology, DevOps, and cloud computing", says IMC Investments co-lead, Osi Lilian. "What IMC Investments brings to the table is our full might of in-house trading and technology expertise", added IMC Investments co-lead, Jurjen Koksma.

About IMC

IMC is a leading global market maker with more than three decades' experience, and with offices in Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific. Our core business is to provide liquidity in financial assets on trading venues, and to deliver the best outcome in value and risk to investors. We employ state-of-the-art algorithms, statistical techniques, and innovative low latency technologies to execute our strategies. IMC engages in trading activities on its own account and closely complies with regulatory requirements set by (supra-)national authorities.

Disclaimer:

IMC does not maintain any research or investment advisory units. This release is not a research report and is not intended as such. IMC does not provide any investment or ancillary services, as defined in the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive ("MiFID II", 65/2014/EU, as amended, substituted or replaced from time to time). This release should not be construed as an offer to sell or a recommendation or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. IMC is not recommending or soliciting any action based on this material and nothing in this release will result in IMC becoming a fiduciary or advisor with respect to any person or plan.



Notes for the press:

Additional information regarding investment criteria, how we partner, etc. can be found at https://www.imc.com/us/imc-investments/

Please contact IMC Investment leads, Osi Lilian and Jurjen Koksma for further information: [email protected], +31205754073

SOURCE IMC