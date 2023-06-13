imc Test & Measurement Launches New Ultimately Flexible Data Acquisition System imc ARGUSfit

BERLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imc Test & Measurement, a brand of Axiometrix Solutions, launched its new modular data acquisition system imc ARGUSfit today. The imc ARGUSfit base unit and additional amplifier and fieldbus interface modules, such as CAN FD, can simply be clicked together providing ultimate flexibility in vehicle and machine testing and monitoring. With this modularity, the imc ARGUSfit can be perfectly tailored to changing test environments, and the extremely compact size makes it ideal for applications in confined spaces. For distributed measurements, modules can also be connected via fiber optic cable which allows flexible and robust instrumentation. In this way, measurement modules can be placed close to the sensor, to reduce noise and interferences and spare expensive cabling. With a total data rate of 5 Msps, channel counts of up to 1000, and sampling rates of up to 500 kS/s per channel, imc ARGUSfit is imc's most powerful data acquisition system to date. An integrated microSD card slot provides data storage capabilities in stand-alone mode while an additional UPS unit can buffer short-term power failures. Integrated real-time processing, imc Online FAMOS, allows the execution of data analyses during live measurements. Imc's product launch included the imc ARGUSfit ICPU-6, a measurement module for ICP-typed transducers such as accelerometers and microphones, and the universal imc ARGUSfit voltage amplifier UTI-6 as part of the new data acquisition series. imc ARGUSfit modules can be seamlessly integrated with modules from the imc CANSASfit series, expanding measurement possibilities beyond the new system's boundaries. And as usual with imc, imc ARGUSfit can be synchronized with all other imc systems in one measurement.

New, ultimately flexible data acquisition system imc ARGUSfit with clever click connect
About imc Test & Measurement
imc Test & Measurement (Berlin, Germany) manufactures innovative solutions for test and data acquisition measurement in research, development, service, and production. It caters to automotive and mechanical engineering customers and the railway, aerospace, and energy industry worldwide. imc sensors, data acquisition systems and software, its integrated solutions enable its users to validate prototypes, optimize products, monitor processes, and gain insights from measurement data in mobile or stationary applications. imc Test & Measurement is part of Axiometrix Solutions, a leading test solutions provider comprised of globally recognized measurement brands, including Audio Precision and GRAS Sound & Vibration.

