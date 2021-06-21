IMC Toys Becomes First-Ever Toy Brand with OTT Platform that Combines Content and E-Commerce!

Set to launch in late June, the platform will initially feature over 150 high-quality videos from top IMC Toys brands like Cry Babies Magic Tears, VIP Pets and Bloopies and will be the premier destination for new custom content. While watching, viewers have the opportunity to learn about products related to the video and add them to a COPPA compliant wish list, with parents having the ability to place orders through purchase links.

"The launch of our own OTT platform is a monumental moment for IMC Toys," said Raquel Roca, Corporate Communication Manager, IMC Toys. "Our goal is always to provide the best possible experience for our consumers and this platform takes a holistic approach - conveniently providing everything from content, to product information, to purchasing ability all in one place."

Kitoons OTT will be available through Smart TVs, mobile, tablets and web. As the platform rolls out, fans can look forward to even more features like interactive activities and content which will serve as the launching pad for new characters from the Fall 2021 line up.

As part of the launch celebration, the Cry Babies and Cry Babies Magic Tears will be back on Kitoons and on shelves with a whole new look! The Cry Babies have been reimagined in two new lines, Cry Babies Dressy Collection and Cry Babies Kiss Me Collection, that include upgraded features for a more lifelike appearance, including:

Real rooted hair

Trendy, changeable, fabric outfits and shoes that allow you to mix and match for added fun and imaginative play

Realistic sparkly eyes

Soft, lightweight feel, making it even easier for kids to take Cry Babies on the go

The Cry Babies still cry real tears so kids can enjoy the nurturing play that makes the dolls so popular. Cry Babies Kiss Me Collection takes that play pattern to the next level with an extra-special, deluxe detail. Cry Babies Kiss Me Collection dolls stop crying when fed from their baby bottle OR by receiving a sweet kiss on the cheek that also makes them blush!

The new features and dress-up play pattern are something that fans can also see woven throughout the Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Dress Me Up Series and the Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Storyhouse Series. Each character in the series comes in a special vessel that also holds a variety of fun accessories - including a complete fabric outfit and matching shoes.

Not only are the new Cry Babies Magic Tears dressed to impress, they also cry real tears! Feed your doll with the baby bottle and press her belly and watch her cry.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new Fall 2021 Cry Babies and Cry Babies Magic Tears to fans," said Karen Branson, Senior Vice President, Head of North America, IMC Toys. "We don't take our leadership position in the Special Feature Nurturing Doll category lightly. We are constantly working to ensure we bring innovation with exciting features that enhance the play experience, while honoring the core traits that kids know and love."

The two series will be supported by custom content on Kitoons OTT platform and YouTube channel which has billions of global views. Fans can follow the adventures of the Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Dress Me Up Series as they cross a rainbow into a magical new world, where they meet dressmaker Scarlette (aka Little Red Ridinghood) and embark on a variety of adventures alongside the rest of the Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Storyhouse Series characters.

Cry Babies Dressy Collection and Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Dress Me Up Series will be available at Target at the end of June, retailing for $24.99 and $9.99 respectively, with all lines rolling out throughout Fall 2021 at major retailers.

About IMC Toys

Since 1981, IMC Toys has developed an internationally renowned reputation for providing consumers with high-quality and attractively-designed toys at a competitive price point. IMC's catalogue includes a wide range of impressive brands such as Cry Babies Magic Tears and Cry Babies, which is the number one selling doll across the European and US total markets. In Fall 2020 IMC added an entirely new brand to its lineup with the launch of VIP Pets. After a very successful introduction to the market, VIP Pets is posed for even greater growth with expanded consumer offerings.

IMC Toy brands are supported by the company's very own YouTube content channel, Kitoons. Offered in 20+ different languages, Kitoons has gained popularity with a collective 3.4+ billion views, 5.68+ million subscribers and 310M+ watchtime hours. Each episode features favorite characters from Cry Babies Magic Tears, Bloopies and the popular VIP Pets as they go on adventures, learning about friendship and teamwork along the way.

