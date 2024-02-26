IMC Trading Invites Top STEM Students to Compete in Global Trading Challenge

News provided by

IMC

26 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Innovative competition mimics real-life trading on virtual island archipelago, with a $50,000 USD prize pool up for grabs

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market maker IMC today announced the return of its unique market simulation challenge, Prosperity. 'The world's most innovative trading challenge', Prosperity invites STEM university students worldwide to put their trading skills to the test in a virtual tropical island archipelago.

Taking place from April 8-23, participants will take part in five trading rounds, where they will be tasked with a series of challenges designed to mimic many of the dynamics encountered in the trading industry. Players must compete alone or on a team to out-trade their competition, demonstrating positional and algorithmic trading skills and basic Python knowledge, in order to grow their island and put their team on the path to Prosperity.

"The launch of Prosperity in 2023 was a huge success. Students at more than 400 universities across 109 countries took part, with 94% of participants indicating they would now consider a career in trading," said Matthew Rose, Global Marketing Manager at IMC. "We're excited to invite new and previous participants to take part in round two of our fast-paced, creative competition, which features brand new challenges designed by some of our top traders. Reaching Prosperity will require participants to go beyond the obvious – just like a career in trading at IMC."

At the end of the competition, the team that has earned the most profit in the island's official seashell currency will be named IMC Global Trading Talent of the Year and receive a cash prize of $25,000 USD. The remaining $25,000 prize money will be divided between participants placing 2nd to 25th in the rankings, as well as the Best Manual Trader.

Students currently enrolled at a university and studying a STEM subject can visit prosperity.imc.com to register for the challenge until April 8th. Players can compete solo or on a maximum five-person team. Once registered, participants will receive more information and be able to enter the dedicated Wiki and Discord server to meet fellow contestants, talk to IMC professionals and prepare for the challenge.

About IMC 

IMC is a leading global market maker with more than three decades' experience and offices in Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific. IMC employs more than 1,600 talented individuals across offices in Amsterdam, Chicago, Sydney, Hong Kong, Seoul, New York, Zug, London and Mumbai. Their core business is to provide liquidity in financial assets on trading venues, and to deliver the best outcome in value and risk to investors. IMC engages in trading activities on its own account and employs state-of-the-art algorithms, statistical techniques, and innovative low latency technologies to execute their strategies.

SOURCE IMC

Also from this source

IMC EXPANDS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH FOUR NEW LOCATIONS ACROSS OHIO VALLEY, NORTHEAST, AND PACIFIC REGIONS

IMC EXPANDS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH FOUR NEW LOCATIONS ACROSS OHIO VALLEY, NORTHEAST, AND PACIFIC REGIONS

IMC, the largest marine drayage provider in the nation, has expanded its presence across the United States with new facilities in Cincinnati,...
IMC INVESTS IN LIGHTWEIGHT TRUCKS TO EXPAND GULF HEAVY-HAUL SERVICES

IMC INVESTS IN LIGHTWEIGHT TRUCKS TO EXPAND GULF HEAVY-HAUL SERVICES

IMC, the largest marine drayage provider in the nation, has invested more than $3 million in new equipment in the Gulf Coast. The company recently...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.