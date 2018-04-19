iMD Companies, Inc. (ICBU) Completes Acquisition of LCG Plastech Private Limited Company in India

Mr. Ranjit Pattnaik, Managing Director of LCG Stated, "We are excited to form this partnership with iMD Companies Inc. We feel that being part of a public company like iMD will give us more exposure and will also give us more visibility for business expansion with the other mining companies that iMD owns. We look forward to working with the iMD team and feel that we can greatly benefit each other in our desire to grow both companies' revenues and profits."

IMD Companies, Inc., (ICBU) is a Florida corporation, engaged in the manufacturing, extraction and distribution in mining and asset accumulations of revenue producing companies. The company is positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions in the mining industries. The company and the principals of the management team have extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ICBU's goal is to create and increase shareholder value by tactically growing our business while strategically seeking to acquire new business and create other business alliances, which generate increased revenues and earnings

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements.

