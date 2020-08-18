IMDme Announces Private Community for Select IMDb Members, Applications Now Open

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMDme announces its private community for select IMDb members. Once approved, IMDme members can connect with fellow creatives and professionals, engage with posts and curated news from within the community, as well as respond to current, relevant professional opportunities.

Potential members can visit the website to apply at https://imdme.com

IMDme, Inc.

Applications are reviewed by hand as the IMDme team verifies the legitimacy of each potential member and their proven experience in the entertainment industry.

Official information from a member's IMDb profile displays past work and is customizable with social and personal website links, ice breakers, and a regularly updated "Next Up" section where members can showcase their current goals and needs so that others can get in touch to help, or give applause to show support. These "Next Up" items help members focus on actionable, current goals that the community can engage with to connect with the right people and more easily find work.

In addition to posting work-related needs, the community is encouraged to browse curated industry news featuring other members of IMDme and connect socially over relevant topics. Instead of posting questions about film festivals or industry news on a public forum or a social media site where it may not find the right eyes, these conversations can be had within the select IMDme community—and are more likely to be addressed by people who have real answers.

Early members of IMDme have worked on film and television projects with some of the top studios, production companies, and distributors, including Walt Disney Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Warner Brothers Entertainment, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, LucasFilm, Regency Enterprises, Summit Entertainment, and Focus Features, along with many others.

As the entertainment industry navigates the return to production amid quarantine, fostering connection and community is as important as ever. IMDme will help reduce uncertainty and increase productivity for film and TV professionals.

The IMDme team hopes to "not only connect filmmakers and creatives to help them more easily find work and launch projects, but also provide a trustworthy and fun community where we can come together and discuss all things entertainment."

The co-founders of IMDme have been in entertainment and tech for over a decade, working on 400+ feature films, including 20+ Oscar winners. They bring an experienced perspective to this space.

IMDme is located in the media and entertainment district of Silicon Beach in Santa Monica, California, and can be contacted at 424-346-8055 or [email protected]

