IMEC and WiM Forge Partnership to Further Excel Manufacturing by Empowering a Diverse Workforce

PEORIA, Ill., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women in Manufacturing association (WiM) Illinois and Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) are partnering together to ignite manufacturing excellence and global competitiveness through promotion, support, and most importantly education. IMEC offers a variety of training and virtual events in areas of leadership development, employee engagement, and workforce safety. Our direct interaction with the manufacturers allows us a closer look into their workplace practices, in which, together with WiM we can have a greater impact on increasing the awareness of workforce diversity within the industry.

"WiM is a national trade association dedicated to supporting women in the manufacturing sector, providing members with educational programming, tools, and resources they need to be successful," said Dawn Lauderdale, the Vice President of WiM. "only then, can the businesses that these women work become more productive and sustainable."

"The success of manufacturing is about upskilling and embracing a diverse workforce. It's how companies improve performance, create an environment for innovation, and maintain global competitiveness," said David Boulay, Ph.D. President of IMEC. "Working closely with WiM - Illinois, our combined resources will help individuals grow knowledge, skills, and network, while companies grow their talent."

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists and technicians dedicated to providing organizations in Illinois with the tools and techniques to create sustainable competitive futures. The experienced hands-on team at IMEC works closely with its clients to plan critical business improvements in the areas of Leadership, Strategy, Customer Engagement, Operations, and Workforce. IMEC, Illinois affiliate of the U.S Commerce NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network, has demonstrated a return on investment that exceeds 19:1. This is made possible as organizations become more effective and efficient - and together with IMEC - excel toward enterprise excellence. For more information, visit imec.org.

About the Women in Manufacturing® Association

The Women in Manufacturing® Association (WiM) is a more than 3,500-member-strong national association dedicated to supporting, promoting, and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs, and network with industry peers. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting women in the manufacturing sector with year-round programming and a national directory for women in the industry. For more information, visit www.womeninmanufacturing.org.

