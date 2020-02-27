IMEC Announces Recipient of the Illinois Manufacturing Innovation Voucher and the Kane County Innovation Voucher

KANE COUNTY, Ill., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMEC celebrates Janus Remote Communication as the first recipient of the Illinois Manufacturing Innovation Voucher, receiving matching funds that includes additional investment from the Kane County Innovation Voucher.

Since IMEC launched the Illinois Manufacturing Innovation Voucher program in November 2019, small and medium-sized manufacturers across the state have been finding new and innovative ways to propel their organizations through increased productivity. Seeing the vision of the impacts the Voucher program will have on the future of Illinois manufacturing, Kane County developed the Kane County Innovation Voucher to offer up to an additional $5,000 to Kane County manufacturers who are also taking advantage of the up to $25,000 program offered by IMEC.

"The Kane County Board has adopted several unique programs to support manufacturers in Kane County and is delighted to partner with IMEC in this Innovation Voucher Program, where Kane County manufacturers can grow and prepare for the challenges of the future." - Chris Lauzen, Kane County Board Chairman

Janus' innovative project will allow them to introduce two unique products to the cellular communication market and allow them to certify their products for domestic and international use – highlighting another Illinois manufacturer's global footprint. If it were not for the Illinois Manufacturing Innovation Voucher and the Kane County Innovation Voucher, this project would not have come to fruition. Dave Jahr, General Manager of Janus says they "would not have been able to allocate resources from their engineering budget, because this product is not standard for our industry. The investment from IMEC's voucher and the Kane County voucher gave us the ability to move forward with this project because it removes the stress of significant capital allocations, were we to embark on this project alone."

Thanks to IMEC and Kane County, Janus is able to realize one of a kind products that will open up new doors for their organization, the industry, their community and contribute to Illinois' thriving manufacturing ecosystem. Janus expects to generate substantial revenue upon the completion and launch of their new innovative product!

Illinois manufacturers who are interested in propelling their organization to see measurable gains in productivity and competitiveness through innovation, can click here to learn more the Illinois Manufacturing Innovation Voucher!

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists who are dedicated to changing lives and creating a positive impact on Illinois' workforce and economy. With a mission to drive growth through enterprise excellence, they help organizations become more effective and efficient by identifying issues, developing and implementing solutions and providing the necessary support that will allow them to excel in areas of leadership, strategy, customer engagement, operations, workforce, and measurement and results. In 2019, they assisted over 700 companies and created over 4600 jobs, resulting in over $430M aggregate impact to the Illinois economy. IMEC has seven offices statewide and 48 full-time industry improvement specialists. For more information, visit www.imec.org.

