IMEC Apprenticeship Program Supports Illinois' Commitment to Electric Vehicle Transition

Illinois manufacturers have a new resource to equip their workforce to meet the changing demands of the electrical vehicle transition and its supply chain.

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As it stands, the United States is undergoing a historic and largely unprecedented transition in transportation. As a means to fight global climate change, U.S. lawmakers are prioritizing the development of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Illinois, a top-five manufacturing state with a rich history of manufacturing excellence, is at the heart of the transition. However, this transition will inevitably upset traditional automotive manufacturing and supply chains. In recognition of this fact, IMEC is excited to unveil four new apprenticeship tracts. These four programs will join pre-existing IMEC programs to help develop worker skillsets and aid Illinois in reforming into the home of industries of the future.

These four new IMEC apprenticeships are:

Electrical and Electronic Equipment Assembly Technician

Electromechanical and Mechatronics Technician

Energy Storage Technician, and

Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technician

These new programs join 17 other job training programs offered by IMEC.

Registered Apprenticeship Programs are a proven way to provide job training to both new hires and incumbent employees in various manufacturing roles. With a Registered Apprenticeship Program validated by the U.S. Department of Labor, IMEC will work closely with economic and trade associations, community colleges, and other valuable partners committed to addressing the manufacturing workforce challenges involved in the EV transition. These programs allow access to federal funding opportunities, tax credits, and technical assistance to help Illinois manufacturers develop their workforce capabilities.

A well-trained workforce is of the highest importance for Illinois manufacturers during the BEV transition. The shifting of manufacturing capabilities to produce BEV will likely create considerable disruption for the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) manufacturing industry in Illinois. While some fields are likely to see positive growth during the transition (namely those working in automobile electronics) other manufacturers will be put at risk of market loss (notably engine and engine part producers). And the loss in business might happen sooner rather than later: BEVs hold 12.2% of sales within the U.S. auto market, while ICE sales have fallen by 23% since 2021. Moreover, global automobile manufacturers are ramping up production to ensure that BEVs make up increasingly large shares of their new sales. This loss of ICE sales could risk the jobs of Illinois autoworkers. This is where IMEC comes in.

IMEC is well-positioned to assist Illinois workers in the automobile industry to gain them the job skills necessary to adjust to the BEV transition. These four new apprenticeships are just the most recent tools IMEC has created to assist Illinois automobile manufacturers prepare for historic changes in the industry.

IMEC President David Boulay describes the organization's role in the ongoing transition: "We want to invest in the development of worker skillsets and supply chains… The apprenticeship program is a way of showing IMEC's commitment to the future of Illinois manufacturing."

Participants in the apprenticeship programs gain quality training for positions, from entry-level to managerial, that meet growing auto industry demands. Once the apprenticeship programs are complete, workers receive national industry-recognized credentials to exhibit their skillsets. These credentials are highly valuable to auto industry employers, including those impacted by the BEV transition.

For more information on IMEC's apprenticeship programs, reach out at our website: www.IMEC.org/careerpathways.

