Imedex Announces Program Highlights for the ESMO 20th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer

The Congress brings together more than 3,500 professionals from across the globe to share pioneering research, innovative approaches, best practices, and clinical insights in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract; participants include gastroenterologists, oncologists, pathologists, surgeons, clinical researchers, and patient advocates.

Hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer will be in the spotlight; results from the latest research in the field, ranging from chemotherapy to immunotherapy, will be presented.

According to Congress Chairs Eric Van Cutsem and Mario Dicato, "The research presented at the ESMO 20th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer proves to be some of the most impressive yet. We are confident that the exceptional program will meet the high expectations of delegates coming from all over the world who are interested in learning the latest findings, engaging in productive exchange, and most importantly, being guided by experts who can translate research into recommendations for daily patient care."

Through didactic and keynote lectures, debates, and selected abstract presentations, the 2018 scientific program will examine a range of gastrointestinal malignancies and offer a mix of dynamic education and exchange. The program features 30 oral presentations, 20 poster discussions, and 312 posters. Promising new research will be revealed through four late-breaking abstracts.

"We are very pleased to be marking a milestone in bringing together specialists from around the world to learn about exciting advancements, new treatment options and clinical best practices in gastrointestinal malignancies," said Congress Vice-Chair and ESMO President Josep Tabernero. "The meeting is truly a global platform from which we have an opportunity to build on 20 years of progress and propel better cancer care forward."

Research from the ESMO 20th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer will be published in a supplement of Annals of Oncology.

To learn more about the Congress, visit worldgicancer.com.

