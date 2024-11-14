iMentor Brings Together Leaders in Education and Business to Raise Resources and Celebrate 25 Years of Impact; Offers Expanded Vision to Further Advance First-Generation Students To and Through College

"Celebrating 25 years of iMentor’s transformative power of mentorship as a force for good," Dr. Heather Wathington, CEO Post this

"This week we celebrate 25 years of iMentor's transformative power of mentorship as a force for good. Our research-backed methods harness the power of tech to enable one-on-one relationships that support first-generation students and students of color on their journeys to college and beyond," says Dr. Heather D. Wathington, CEO, iMentor. "Mentoring offers the promise of social transformation, but we can only deliver on this promise if we reach every student and community in need. Looking ahead, we envision mentorship expanding beyond schools into higher education and youth-facing nonprofits nationwide, to extend impact and catalyze a movement that unlocks the potential of every student; and transforms lives—even communities—through the gift of human connections. This is the future of iMentor."

Legacy of Bringing Greater Equity to Students' Journeys

With school-based programs in New York City, Chicago and Baltimore and partner programs nationwide, iMentor's impact is substantial. For 25 years, iMentor has paired first-generation high school students, primarily students of color, in some of the nation's most underserved school communities, starting junior year with adult volunteers from the professional community. The results offer impressive evidence that mentoring is one of the most impactful ways to help students realize futures they may not have dreamed possible:

Mentored more than 42,000 underrepresented students;

Engaged more than 30,500 adult volunteer mentors from the professional community;

Helped 97% of iMentor students who applied to college get in; and

Established a fully-comprehensive, in-school model that includes a mandatory supplemental weekly class built into the school day that includes college success curriculum and career-connected learning opportunities with some of the nation's finest employers.

iMentor 2.0, An Inspired Vision for the Future:

Looking forward, iMentor recognizes a unique and exciting opportunity to lean into technology and leverage its strong legacy and proven model to broaden its impact as thought leaders in mentorship. The goal is to expand mentoring beyond the walls of the high school classroom. With new partnerships on the horizon—including both higher education institutions and with youth-centered non-profits—iMentor is scaling up to serve even more students' journeys into the post-secondary years and is poised to reach 10,000 young people annually. Over the next ten years iMentor aims to ensure all first-generation college students have a mentor to support them.

"Twenty-five years ago, I founded iMentor to address the urgent needs of first-generation students and students of color because I believe in the critical role mentorship plays in the lives of young people," says John Griffin, founder of iMentor. "Investing in education and a promising future for our next generation of leaders is more important than ever. Our future is dependent on human connection as we lean further into technology and forge new partnerships that bridge the gaps in our education and social systems."

Additional highlights from the Gala and to extend the celebration of 25 years of mentoring moments include:

iMentor Board of Directors' members Kimberley Hatchett (Morgan Stanley) and Karen Pavlin (ServiceNow) kicked off the night.

(Morgan Stanley) and (ServiceNow) kicked off the night. Reese Witherspoon, actress, producer and Founder of Hello Sunshine, introduced Amy and John Griffin and reflected on the transformational power of human relationships.

introduced and reflected on the transformational power of human relationships. Gordon McKemie, CFA , Managing Director at Blackstone Credit & Insurance, was honored as the 2nd Annual Julian Robertson Mentoring Award recipient. This prestigious award recognizes McKemie's incredible commitment to mentoring and his transformative impact on the lives of seven very special students.

, Managing Director at Blackstone Credit & Insurance, was honored as the 2nd Annual Julian Robertson Mentoring Award recipient. This prestigious award recognizes McKemie's incredible commitment to mentoring and his transformative impact on the lives of seven very special students. Darren Walker, President of The Ford Foundation, introduced Dr. Heather D. Wathington .

President of The Ford Foundation, introduced Maggie Rogers , critically acclaimed GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, producer and songwriter performed songs from her new album Don't Forget Me.

, critically acclaimed GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, producer and songwriter performed songs from her new album Saturday, November 16 , the Empire State Building will light up in iMentor blue and white to acknowledge the substantial impact of 1:1 mentoring and to honor iMentor's original launch in New York City in 1999.

To learn more about iMentor and its 25-year-legacy and how to volunteer to make a difference in youths' lives visit here. Follow iMentor on LinkedIn and Instagram for updates. Photos, comments and other assets from the Champions Dinner are available by contacting Marcia Gray ( [email protected] ) or visiting here.

About iMentor

iMentor was founded in 1999 by John Griffin, founder of Blue Ridge Capital, and two public-interest lawyers, Richard Buery, Jr. and Matt Klein, who believed in the power of mentoring and the impact of providing young people with equitable access to a college education. Over the past 25 years, we've expanded to three regions, 23 partner programs, and served over 42,000 students. iMentor is a national 1:1 mentoring program whose model harnesses the power of long-term, trusting relationships to help first-generation students from communities that have been historically and systemically under-resourced – navigate a path to college and beyond. A nonprofit on the move, iMentor receives praise from students, schools, mentors, and corporate partners as a powerful engine bringing about systemic change, charting new pathways for student success, and connecting US companies to a promising pipeline of next generation talent.

SOURCE iMentor