iMenu360, Ordering999, and Websites999 Merge Brands to Form Ordering360

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online restaurant technology and food ordering platforms iMenu360, Ordering999, and Websites999 have merged to form Ordering360.

This merger enables Ordering360 to offer a broader scope of services to restaurants. The combined brand provides restaurants with the following services:

Brand Recognition : Ordering360 puts the restaurant brand front and center so customers remember the restaurant's name, not the name of a third-party provider.

: Ordering360 puts the restaurant brand front and center so customers remember the restaurant's name, not the name of a third-party provider. Restaurant Websites: Ordering360 creates customized, mobile-friendly websites to establish the restaurant's online presence and make online ordering from the restaurant seamless.

Ordering360 creates customized, mobile-friendly websites to establish the restaurant's online presence and make online ordering from the restaurant seamless. Marketing Services: Ordering360 promotes restaurants on social media, provides customized marketing materials, runs email campaigns, Google advertising, loyalty programs and so much more.

Ordering360 promotes restaurants on social media, provides customized marketing materials, runs email campaigns, Google advertising, loyalty programs and so much more. Data Retention: Ordering360 equips restaurants to retain their valuable customer data.

Ordering360 equips restaurants to retain their valuable customer data. Contactless Technology : Ordering360 provides free, personalized QR codes, empowering restaurant diners to safely order and pay in the restaurant without touching paper menus.

: Ordering360 provides free, personalized QR codes, empowering restaurant diners to safely order and pay in the restaurant without touching paper menus. Custom Mobile App: Ordering360 offers custom branded restaurant apps, available for both iPhone and Android.

Ordering360 offers custom branded restaurant apps, available for both iPhone and Android. Customer Outreach: Ordering360 enables restaurants to communicate vital restaurant information directly with their customers.

Ordering360 enables restaurants to communicate vital restaurant information directly with their customers. Gift Cards: Ordering360 offers an integrated gift card program so that gift cards can be redeemed when ordering online.

Ordering360 offers an integrated gift card program so that gift cards can be redeemed when ordering online. 27/4 Support: Ordering360 provides friendly online support to assist both restaurants and their customers whenever help is needed.

"Our mission is simple – we want to help local restaurants survive and thrive by providing a one-stop shop for every need imaginable. We aim to keep restaurants operating and profitable while providing a safe and enjoyable experience for their customers." said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO and Co-Founder of Ordering360. "We have seen the restaurant industry struggle to navigate these unprecedented times, and it is important that we help restaurants pull through the pandemic, without having to resort to third-party technologies that decimate a restaurant's profit margins and burden its customers with hidden fees."

About Ordering360

Ordering360 is an online ordering company that offers restaurant website design and hosting, mobile app design and hosting, direct marketing, restaurant brand management, contactless transactions, both for dine-in and carryout, integrated gift cards, customer outreach and 24/7 support. For more information on Ordering360, please visit: https://ordering360.com/.

Contact: Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

309-533-2206

