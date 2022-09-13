iMerit Announces new Chief Technology & Product Officer

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company, today announced the appointment of Rajsekhar Aikat as its new Chief Technology & Product Officer. Rajsekhar joins iMerit from Qualcomm, where he was Senior Director of Product Management.

"We're excited to welcome Raj as we continue to develop proprietary technologies and solutions to meet the AI development and deployment needs of our customers," said Radha Basu, founder and CEO of iMerit. "Raj brings rich experience in machine learning, artificial intelligence and robotics. He will lead the technology innovation, strategy and product roadmap as we continue to build long-term strategic relationships with the leading global players in the space."

"At iMerit we believe a data-centric approach is a key component to advancing AI, especially as companies get closer to production and need to solve complex edge cases in their data. To achieve this successfully requires a combination of technology, talent and techniques to not only generate high-quality data, but also do it at enterprise scale. Raj will play a key role in taking our existing technologies and platforms to the next level," said DD Ganguly, President of iMerit.

Raj has over 18 years of technical & product experience across multiple verticals, including automotive, IOT, robotics and telecom. Before Qualcomm, he was the Director of Product at Brain Corporation, where he was responsible for scaling BrainOSTM, an autonomous mobile robot platform & ecosystem, as well as overseeing the development and commercialization of commercial cleaning and delivery robots globally.

About iMerit

iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content services that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan, Europe, India and the United States. Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are British International Investment, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net.

