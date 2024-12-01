iMerit's New Copilot for Radiology Accelerates and Simplifies Medical Image Data Annotation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit, a leader in software delivered AI data solutions, has announced the launch of ANCOR, its Annotation Copilot for Radiology. ANCOR, integrated with iMerit's Ango Hub product, is an AI-driven tool designed to enhance efficiency and accuracy of radiology AI development.

ANCOR, released in limited beta for select customers today at the annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), acts as an intelligent assistant that helps radiologists and AI professionals develop training data for AI models while maintaining patient safety. It automates repetitive tasks, provides real-time expert guidance, and ensures adherence to complex project guidelines. It also allows customization for various medical image data annotation workflows, from mammography to cardiology.

"The Annotation Copilot aims to benefit radiologists by reducing workloads and increasing productivity. Developers also gain by having access to high-quality annotations for better model development." said Dr. Sina Bari, AVP, Healthcare & Life Sciences AI, iMerit.

In customer tests, ANCOR reduced research time from an hour to 15 minutes. Complex guidelines running to 90 pages become instantly accessible via queries for the radiologist. On the annotation side, ANCOR reduced lookup time, resulting in 2x output speeds with 38% better accuracy.

Key features of the Annotation Co-Pilot include:

Sub-Domain Expertise: Fine-tuned models for specialized areas of radiology

Customization: Tailored taxonomy and training aligned with specific project needs

Context-Aware Guidance: Interprets project instructions to provide context-driven support

Real-Time Annotation Support: Instant suggestions and highlights of areas of interest

Multimodal Capabilities: Combining text and image analysis for comprehensive understanding

Three Modes of Operation: Workflow: Automatically generates initial annotations Interactive: Allows annotators to adjust, verify, and query annotations in real time Validation: Cross-checks annotations against guidelines and ground truth data



"Customers have been asking for our insights from hundreds of projects to be applied to more optimized medical image data annotation workflows." said Radha Basu, CEO. "Their models are tackling increasingly complex problems, so we need to provide increasingly nuanced and intricate decisions. Our experts are driving the design of the copilot in order to reduce their cognitive load. It fits into our overall Ango Hub workflow for medical imaging."

"We expect ANCOR to progressively become more powerful." added Dr. Bari. "Future versions can act as an autonomous agent to revise guidelines, communicate with the client, and give the team feedback."

For more information about iMerit's Annotation Co-Pilot for Radiology and its impact on medical image data annotation, visit www.imerit.net

About iMerit

iMerit is a global software delivered AI data solutions company providing high-quality data to power AI applications. Led by its product Ango Hub, iMerit unifies automation, human experts, and analytics for data-centric AI, driving superior model training.

For over 10 years, iMerit has helped leading AI model developers across mission critical industries like Autonomous Mobility, Healthcare AI, and High Tech. The company's capabilities span data preparation and annotation, verification and validation, prompt creation and supervised fine tuning. For more information, visit www.iMerit.net

