Imerys Performance Minerals Americas Announces Price Increase

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imerys, Performance Minerals Americas will adjust prices across its mineral portfolio effective January 1st, 2021, subject to individual contract and market provisions. Product prices will increase in the range of 3.0% to 8.0%, depending on product grade, packaging type and delivery terms.

The price increase supports continual investments and rising costs in manufacturing, packaging, maintenance, quality systems, and environmental compliance and sustainability. The price increases will apply across all Calcium Carbonate, Diatomite, Kaolin, Wollastonite, Mica and Perlite products.

Imerys, Performance Minerals Americas remains committed to continual improvement including higher quality products, operational safety, supply chain efficiency and customer-driven innovations, while maintaining operational excellence initiatives, and will continue to make every effort to minimize the cost impact to our customers.

Customers can direct any questions to their regular sales contact. For any other enquiries or further information on Imerys, Performance Minerals Americas and the product portfolio, please visit http://www.imerys-performance-minerals.com .

About Imerys

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.4 billion revenue and 16,300 employees in 2019, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified set of industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.

