IMERYS Performance Minerals Expands Distribution Partnership With IMCD Throughout U.S. And Canada

The partnership is expected to provide customers with a consolidated point of contact ready to provide access to IMERYS' expansive multi-mineral product portfolio, backed by IMCD's technical sales expertise, laboratory support and extensive footprint in the region. IMCD will represent nearly all IMERYS mineral offerings, with the exception of air float kaolin in Canada.

"This expanded distribution agreement is a testament to the trust and confidence we strive to build with our supplier partners," said Marcus Jordan, Americas President, IMCD. "Teaming up with IMCD across the U.S. and Canada means access to our coast-to-coast, market-focused technical knowledge and logistical reach, delivering effective solutions, driving innovation and cultivating market growth. We very much look forward to further developing our already successful partnership with IMERYS."

According to Jim Murberger, SVP and General Manager, IMERYS Performance Minerals Americas, "Partnering with IMCD is the next exciting step forward in our continuing efforts to provide customer-centric solutions through market-based expertise and infrastructure. We are proud to realize our goal of providing customers with one point of contact through IMCD. They have proven to be a great partner that can help provide our customers with what they need, when they need it and where they need it."

IMCD is a specialty materials distributor that serves all of IMERYS' core industries, supported by market-focused technical sales engineers and 35 warehouses throughout the U.S. and Canada. Its technical service teams are prepared to represent the complete IMERYS Performance Minerals Americas portfolio, including engineered mineral solutions for Filtration, Polymers, Paints, Coatings, Rubber, Paper, Board and Ceramics.

ABOUT IMERYS

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.6 billion revenue and 18,000 employees, IMERYS delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified set of industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. IMERYS is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes. For additional information, please visit: www.imerys.com or www.imerys-performance-minerals.com .

ABOUT IMCD Group

The IMCD Group is a global market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive product portfolios ranging from home, industrial and institutional care, personal care, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals, lubricants and fuels, coatings and construction, advanced materials and synthesis.

The IMCD Group realised revenues of EUR 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers. IMCD shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD). For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com .

