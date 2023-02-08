iMethods Ranked Best in KLAS in HIT Staffing

The Jacksonville-based company proves yet again that meaningful relationships and quality resources are key to customer success.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMethods has received the prestigious 2023 Best in KLAS award for HIT Staffing. The designation signifies that healthcare IT leaders served by iMethods regard the company as the top performer in this segment, a distinction it also earned in 2020. iMethods garnered high marks in 2021 and 2022, as well.

As noted in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, iMethods earned an overall score of 98, significantly higher than the segment average of 93.1 in this category.

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that go the extra mile in helping healthcare professionals improve care delivery. Annual rankings reflect customer feedback evaluated across dozens of market segments over the preceding 18 months.

"Throughout our 19 years in the business, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to winning the battle for culture and engagement," said Clint Drawdy, CEO of iMethods. "Best in KLAS recognition for our work in the HIT Staffing segment is an accolade we don't take lightly, and we would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge the tremendous efforts our employees and customers have put forth to bring this honor to fruition."

According to Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS, "the 2023 Best in KLAS winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT!"

In addition to its two Best in KLAS awards, iMethods has also been ranked highly in numerous customer and employee-voted awards over the years, including Modern Healthcare's "Best Places to Work," Florida's "Best Companies to Work For," and Staffing Industry Analysts' "Best Staffing Firms to Work for." In an industry that has been hit hard by economic challenges and labor shortages, iMethods has proven that a culture-centric approach is key to employee engagement and retention.

Chad Perce, iMethods' Founding Partner, added, "It's important to note that our customers are more than just consumers of technology resources, they are our partners in driving better performance of healthcare technology for the benefit of providers and patients. We look forward to continuing to work with them to help them navigate a rapidly changing healthcare landscape."

iMethods will be honored at the Best in KLAS Show on April 17th, held during HIMSS23 in Chicago, Illinois.

