IMG Announces Seventh Annual 'Leave Your Mark' Grant Opportunity

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to be accepting applications for its annual Leave Your Mark Grant. In its seventh year, the Leave Your Mark initiative is designed to invest in causes addressed by mission and social good organizations around the world. Grant applications will be accepted August 1-31, 2023.

For the first time, IMG is excited to be granting funds to 7 winners — 2 mission or social good organizations and 5 individuals participating in a mission, volunteer, or service trip. The 2 winning organizations will receive $2,500 each, and the 5 winning individuals will receive $1,000 each.

To apply for IMG's Leave Your Mark Grant, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video that describes why their mission or service trip is important, how they're working to overcome current obstacles facing the world, and how this grant will help support their global outreach efforts.

"The Leave Your Mark Grant is an exciting opportunity that we look forward to offering to mission and social good organizations every year," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Operating Officer. "As we begin the Leave Your Mark's seventh year, we are especially excited to extend the opportunity to individuals who are doing their part to make the world a better place. At IMG, part of our mission is to make a positive impact in our communities, and we believe we are able to live out that mission through the Leave Your Mark Grant."

Last year's first-place winner, Forward Edge, used its winnings to provide support and nutrition assistance to 20 families with disabled children throughout Central America. Previous Leave Your Mark winners include Advocates of Love, Dare for More, Make a Miracle, Real Impact Missions, Made in the Streets, Filter of Hope, Friends with Borders, New Life Children's Home, Canopy Life, Concern America, Destiny Rescue, and Mission Housing Ministries. All of these organizations have been able to make a positive impact throughout various parts of the world.

To apply for this year's Leave Your Mark Grant, visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark. The deadline for all applications is August 31, 2023, and winners will be announced September 29, 2023.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

