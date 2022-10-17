IMG announces the launch of Dr. Jacque Colbert’s Non-Profit Sipping PositiviTEA keynoted by Mathew Knowles

Breast Cancer Survivor Dr Jacque Colbert launched Non-Profit Sipping PositiviTEA to eradicate breast cancer. Details announced at the 3rd Annual Pink & Black Gala

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jacque Colbert recently announced this year's 3rd Annual Pink & Black – Breast Cancer Fundraiser Fashion Show Gala which will take place on October 22nd. In addition to the Gala announcement, the 14-year Breast Cancer survivor launched her own 501(c)(3) Non-Profit organization Sipping PositivTEA . The organization will focus on the eradication of Breast Cancer, with a mission to inform, educate, and empower women, men, and families impacted by breast cancer and related illnesses. Sipping PositiviTEA aims to offer financial support, during diagnosis and treatment, as well as aftercare support, educational content, and partner organization collaborations. To celebrate this momentous occasion as well bring awareness to the latest Breast Cancer threat, Mathew Knowles will keynote the event to share his journey of overcoming Breast Cancer.

Ringing the cancer-free bell is such a symbolic moment for those who complete treatment, while others will receive the news of their Breast Cancer diagnosis. There have been many advances in technology as it relates to Breast Cancer with researchers discovering the latest threat that is now impacting men. Men and women are both born with breast cells and tissues, which make them susceptible to develop breast cancer. Cancer.org has projected that 2,710 men will be diagnosed with new breast cancer cases this year, and of that number 530 men will die from Breast Cancer.

Why Support the cause?

Breast Cancer if detected in the early stages can be effectively treated. Additionally, advances in technology have made it possible to detect genetic mutations that increase your odds of getting cancer and treatment options to track and monitor risk factors and recommend preventative measures. Early detection is the key and spreading the word about key indicators and resources helps to decrease the mortality rate.

Party for a cause

The Pink & Black – Breast Cancer Fundraising Fashion Show Gala will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Bougainvilleas Event Space located at 12126 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077. Tickets are available for $120 and Tables for $800.

About Dr Jacque Colbert

Is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on the eradication of Breast Cancer. The company's intentional mission is to inform, educate, and empower women, men, and families impacted by breast cancer and related illnesses through financial support during diagnosis and treatment as well as aftercare and educational content, and partner organization collaboration.

