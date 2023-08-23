IMG Appoints Justin Poehler as Chief Commercial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to announce that Justin Poehler, formerly the Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role, Justin will be a pivotal member of the IMG executive team and will be responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding market presence, and shaping the company's commercial strategy. He will hold global responsibilities for sales and marketing and serve as an integral part in leading revenue-based planning and forecasting initiatives.

"During my time at IMG, I've worked closely with the executive team to drive growth and position the company as a leader in the industry," said Poehler. "I am eager to expand my responsibilities as Chief Commercial Officer."

Justin joined IMG in 2015 and has nearly 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. He previously held leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare and Angie's List and has a total of 23 years of experience in numerous sales, marketing, and technology management roles. Throughout his career, Justin has brought an intrapreneurial spirit to the workplace, which, combined with an analytical mindset and strategic foresight, has helped drive businesses forward.

"We are proud to recognize Justin's hard work and commitment to IMG," said Amanda Winkle, IMG Chief Operating Officer. "Justin's exceptional leadership skills, industry knowledge, and proven success at IMG have made him an excellent fit for this role."

In addition to Justin's promotion, IMG has also reorganized its account management team to provide more organizational clarity to the organization's key partners, clients, and groups.

"Given the success of several transformational projects in recent years, we are repositioning our account management team to more effectively support IMG's growth strategy," said Steve Paraboschi, IMG President and CEO. "We will continue raising the bar of expectations into the future."

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)