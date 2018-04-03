IMG Artists Signs Multi-Genre Recording Artist Damien Sneed and Confirms North America Tour

Sneed, a Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient, notes, "I look forward to touring with a great cadre of vocalists and musicians. Being a part IMG Artists is a dream come true. I would also like to thank Jono Gasparro, who led the efforts for the partnership with IMG Artists and Toby Tumarkin."

"Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome," a tribute concert tour to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., kicks off January 11, 2019, at the Empire Center at The Egg in Albany, NY, and will make stops at concert halls and universities in the U.S. and Canada. Sneed will bring his brand of classical, jazz, and gospel music across the country on the two-month tour including dates on Jan. 13, in Toronto, ON; Jan. 15, in Pittsburgh, PA; Jan. 18, in Princeton, NJ; Jan. 23 in Irmo, SC; Jan. 25, in Mesa, AZ; Jan. 26, in Northridge, CA; Feb. 1, in West Palm Beach, FL; Feb. 7 and 8, in St. Paul, MN; Feb. 10, in Overland Park, KS; and Feb. 14 in Omaha, NE. The tour will conclude in Modesto, CA, on March 3.

On April 4, Sneed will join his longtime collaborator and renowned classical artist Audrey DuBois Harris for a series of performances for MLK 50, which will culminate with a historical event at the National Civil Rights Museum, formerly the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Sneed and Harris's new CD project "God Bless America" is available at digital retail outlets everywhere. Sneed is also finalizing his forthcoming recording "Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome," scheduled for release in September 2018.

Previously, Sneed has toured with Aretha Franklin, Jessye Norman, Diana Ross and Wynton Marsalis. This year, Sneed will graduate from USC with a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Orchestral Conducting.

