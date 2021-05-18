IMG Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of INTA Technologies Corporation

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Companies, LLC ("IMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of INTA Technologies Corporation ("INTA).

"INTA's capabilities and domain expertise enhance IMG's position in special services, furthering IMG's growth plan and customer diversification in target sectors", said Kam Pasha, CEO of IMG. "We are pleased to add INTA's capabilities and to steward its legacy, and together with Altair, Applied Fusion, Larkin and IMG, enhance our collaborative, integrated and quality driven manufacturing partnership with our customers, focused on building complex, mission critical, components, and sustained growth for the IMG platform."

About INTA

INTA Technologies was established in 1978 as an R&D group to develop technologies used in ceramic metallization and surface treatments. Today, with a 15,000 square foot facility in the heart of Silicon Valley, a fully automated plating line and multiple furnaces, INTA has become a production level Vendor-Partner for companies in medical, aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and many other industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.intatech.com.

About IMG

IMG is a vertically integrated, high technology manufacturing business with unique capabilities primarily servicing customers within aerospace and defense, semi-tool, medical device and security sectors. Key areas of competence include fabrication and machining of critical components with a broad range of materials, geometries and size requirements, bonding of similar and dissimilar material through electron beam, laser and TIG/MIG welding, vacuum and hydrogen brazing and specialty surface treatments, together with engineering support in metallurgical science, design for manufacturability and sensitive mechanical processes. For more information, please visit www.imgprecision.com, www.imgcompaniesllc.com/appliedfusion, www.altairusa.com and www.lpmachining.com.

About Addison Capital Partners

Addison Capital is a private equity investment firm that seeks out partnerships with owners and operators of "smaller" middle market growth companies, often that are closely held or family owned businesses, to provide legacy stewardship, liquidity, growth capital and management resources to grow and build the greater enterprise. For more information, please visit www.addisoncapitalpartners.com.





