IMG Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Larkin Precision Machining

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Companies, LLC ("IMG" or the "Company") has announced the acquisition of Larkin Precision Machining, Inc. ("Larkin"), and the recapitalization of the Company.

"Larkin's capabilities and domain expertise anchor IMG's burgeoning position in defense and aerospace, furthering IMG's growth plan and customer diversification in target sectors," said Kam Pasha, CEO of IMG. "We are pleased to add Larkin's experience, accumulated over 100 years, and together with Altair, Applied Fusion and IMG, we're building a collaborative, integrated and quality-driven manufacturing partner for our customers, focused on building complex, mission-critical components, and creating sustained growth for the IMG platform."

About Larkin

Larkin is a world-class manufacturer, based in Scotts Valley, CA, that provides design, engineering and manufacturing services for complex, close-tolerance components. Larkin specializes in advanced machined parts, from prototype to scale production, servicing defense, aerospace and medical device sectors. For additional information, please visit https://www.lpmachining.com/.

About IMG

IMG is a vertically integrated, high technology manufacturing business with unique capabilities, primarily servicing customers within aerospace and defense, semi-tool, medical device and security sectors. Key areas of competence include fabrication and machining of critical components with a broad range of materials, geometries and size requirements, bonding of similar and dissimilar material through electron beam, laser and TIG/MIG welding as well as vacuum and hydrogen brazing, and engineering support in metallurgical science, design for manufacturability and sensitive mechanical processes. For additional information, please visit www.imgprecision.com.

About Addison Capital Partners

Addison Capital is a private equity investment firm that seeks out partnerships with owners and operators of "smaller" middle market growth companies, often that are closely held or family owned businesses, to provide legacy stewardship, liquidity, growth capital and management resources to grow and build the greater enterprise. For additional information, please visit www.addisoncapitalpartners.com

