IMG Expands iTravelInsured Choice with New Add-Ons and Specialized Plans

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has announced new optional coverage add-ons to its most popular travel insurance plan, iTravelInsured Choice, and the launch of two new products.

Travelers now have the option to expand their iTravelInsured Choice coverage in several key areas through a variety of add-ons at an additional cost:

Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) & Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR) coverage

Increased medical coverage

Additional benefits and covered reasons specific to cruises

Enhanced benefits to accommodate adventurous activities and traveling with sporting equipment

"At IMG, we know travel isn't one-size-fits-all, and neither is travel insurance," said Justin Poehler, Chief Commercial Officer at IMG. "With these new add-on options, travelers can easily customize their iTravelInsured Choice plan and choose the coverage that's best for their trip, whether they want extra medical protection or coverage tailored to adventure sports."

Building on this flexibility, IMG has also introduced two new products under the iTravelInsured Choice umbrella. iTravelInsured Choice Cruise is a new plan designed specifically for cruise travelers, with additional benefits and covered reasons addressing excessive water levels, port closures, mechanical issues, and more. iTravelInsured Choice Departure is another new product designed for travelers with little to no non-refundable trip expenses, providing primary coverage for medical expenses and key emergency benefits and services.

"With the launch of iTravelInsured Choice Cruise and iTravelInsured Choice Departure, we're giving travelers more targeted protection based on how and where they travel," said Grant Hayes, Global Head of Travel at IMG. "Whether you're setting sail or heading overseas, there is an iTravelInsured Choice plan to meet your trip's specific needs and provide you with global peace of mind."

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

